Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will be utilizing online registration for the 2020-2021 school year.
They are working with their student management system to prepare this program to operate for fall 2020. More information is forthcoming regarding specifics to when online registration will be available and how the program works.
The District Leadership Team is working on a transition plan for how to return to learning in the fall. Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will follow the guidelines of ISBE and IDPH to best serve the students and families of our District.
Freshmen and parent orientation will be presented from 6-6:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the high school auditorium.
The Freshmen Link Crew Orientation will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
This year’s student fees include the following:
- Book Rental: $50-Early Childhood; $50-K-12; $20 per activity-MS/HS Extra-curricular activity fee (maximum per student $40 and maximum per family $80.
The following additional High School fees are due at registration:
- Driver Education: All 9th graders are required to take Driver’s Education. All freshmen will owe $50.00 for Classroom/Behind the Wheel instruction.
- Spanish I, II and III students will owe $5 for an online workbook
- Government classes will owe $12.00 for weekly magazine
- Health classes will owe $10 for CPR/AED training
- Accounting I and II will owe $42 for workbook
- Advanced Placement Courses are $90 each. This fee pays for the AP Exam that is taken in May.
- Health Physicals / Records: Illinois law requires all Early Childhood, Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and Ninth Grade students have current physical examinations on the Illinois Department of Public Health Form before the first day of school, August 19, 2020.
- Dental Exams: Illinois law states all children in Kindergarten, Second, Sixth, and Ninth Grades have a dental examination performed by a dentist, as well as provide verification to the school office by May 15, 2021. Dental exams dated between November 2019 and May 2021 will meet this guideline.
- 12th Grade Students / Records: All incoming Seniors for the 2020-21 school year are required to have a Meningitis shot prior to the first day of school in August. This is mandatory. Please provide documentation of this vaccination to the High School Office.
- Sports Physicals / Grades 5; 7-8; 10-12 Only: If planning to participate in sports, student athletes will be required to have a sports physical prior to the 2020-21 school year.
Supply lists are available on the school website: www.hoopeston.k12.il.us.