The school year may have just wrapped up for the Hoopeston Area School District, but plans are already in place for registration for the 2018-19 school year.
Registration for students in grades 6-8 will take place at Hoopeston Area Middle School and for students in grades 9-12 at Hoopeston Area High School from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Registration for students in grade ECSE and kindergarten through second grade will be available from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Maple Elementary School. Previous Pre-K students can register on Aug. 8 from 1-6 p.m. New Pre-K students will need to be screened before they will register.
John Greer will also host registration for students in grades 3-5 from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8.
Special registration will be available to Spanish speaking families on Aug. 8.
Registration for students in grades 6-8 will take place at Hoopeston Area Middle School and for students in grades 9-12 at Hoopeston Area High School from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8.
Hoopeston Area High School will host registration for students in grades 9-12 from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Freshmen and parent orientation will be from 6-6:45 p.m.in the high school auditorium.
Book rental fees will be $25 for Early Childhood Development and $50 for kindergarten-12th grades. The Middle School/High School extracurricular activity fee will be $20 per activity with a maximum of $40 per student and $80 per family.
The following additional High School fees are due at registration:
— Driver Education: All ninth graders are required to take Driver’s Education. All freshmen will owe $50.00 for Classroom/Behind the Wheel instruction.
— Health Education: All ninth graders are required to take Health. We will be providing CPR training for each student. The cost is $10 per student
— Spanish I, II and III students will owe $5 for an online workbook
Government classes will owe $12.00 for weekly magazine
— Accounting I and II will owe $42.00 for workbook
— Advanced Placement Courses are $90 each. This fee pays for the AP Exam that is taken in May.
— Health Physicals / Records: The State requirements are that all Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and Ninth Grade students must have health physicals before the start of school for students, which is Aug. 20.
— 12th Grade Students / Records: All incoming seniors for the 2018-19 school year are required to have a Meningitis shot prior to the first day of school in August. This is mandatory. Please bring documentation of this vaccination with you when you register.
— Sports Physicals / Grades 5; 7-8; 10-12 Only: If planning to participate in sports, you will be required to have a sports physical prior to the 2018-2019 school year.
Registration forms and supply lists are available on the school website: www.hoopeston.k12.il.us.
The registration form can be completed, printed, and brought to registration to speed up the process.