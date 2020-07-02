Maple Grade School:
EARLY CHILDHOOD - SUPPLY LIST
(Mrs. Kellerhals)
ALL: (AM and PM classes)
4 - Pack of Play-doh (name brand, please)
1 - Hand Sanitizer
1 - Clorox wipes
2 - Boxes of Kleenexes
1 - Book bag or backpack - without wheels (large enough to hold a folder)
A complete change Qf clothes to be kept in backpack (for accidents/change seasonally)
Pull-ups/diapers if needed
We will ask for more supplies as needed as they dry out before the year is over.
PRE -K SUPPLY LIST
(Mrs. DeLahr)
1 - Bookbag or backpack - without wheels
(Large enough to hold a folder)
2 - Bottle of Clorox Wipes
1 - Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
A change of clothes to keep at school for accidents/change seasonally.
(Full set of clothes please - shirt, pants, underwear and socks)
MISS TROXEL - SUPPLY LIST
2 - Boxes of 24 CRAYOLA crayons
1 - Box of 12 pencils - (sharpened)
1 - Supply box - (cigar box or similar type; not all supplies will be
kept in the box so it does not need to be large)
4 - Large boxes of facial tissues - (160+ count)
10 - Small glue sticks
1 - Bottle of liquid glue
1 - Composition Notebook - (100 sheets; wide-ruled)
1 - Pair of Scissors
1 - School bag or backpack - (without wheels)
2 - Block type erasers - (pink or green)
1 - Complete set of clothes
(keep in locker/for accidentsl change seasonally)
1 - Binder - (1" size)
4 - Clorox Wipes - (large containers)
2 - Package of Baby Wipes
Boys - (1) box of sandwich Ziploc bags
Girls - (1) box of gallon Ziploc bags
We do not need paints, rulers or pencil sharpeners. Being properly "tooled" for school is important. Because many of these supplies do not last, we appreciate you keeping your child supplied throughout the year. Thank you!
KINDERGARTEN - SUPPLY LIST
1 - Backpack - (without wheels)
1 - Clipboard
1 - Bottle of liquid glue
8 - Black, fine tip dry erase EXPO markers
1 - Paint Shirt
2 - Large boxes of Kleenex
1 - Package of Baby Wipes
2 - Clorox Wipes - (large containers)
Boys - (1) box of quart Ziploc baggies
Girls - (1) box of gallon Ziploc baggies
Complete set 2f clothes
Pants, shirt, socks and underwear. (Will keep in locker for accidents; please change seasonally)
FIRST GRADE -- SUPPLY LIST
1 - Backpack (without wheels)
8 - Black Dry Erase EXPO Markers
1 - Bottle of liquid glue
3 - Boxes of Facial Tissues
1 - Clorox Wipes - (large container)
GIRLS - 1 - Hand Sanitizer - (large container)
BOYS - 1 - Pkg of Ziploc bags (sealable sandwich size)
Complete set of clothes
Pants, Shirt, Socks and Underwear(Stay in locker for accidents; please change seasonally)
SECOND GRADE - SUPPLY LIST
1 - Backpack - (without wheels)
2 - Black Dry Erase EXPO Markers
1 - Boxes of Kleenex
1 - Clorox Wipes
1 - Hand Sanitizer
Complete set Qf clothes
Pants, Shirt, Socks and Underwear (Stay in locker for accidents; please change seasonally!)
John Greer Grade School Supplies
Third Grade Supply List
1. Gym shoes
2. 1 - 2 pocket folder for General Music
3. 1 pencil pouch or pencil box
4. 2 boxes of Kleenex (180 count or higher)
5. School scissors
6. 6 glue sticks
7. 2 Pink block erasers
8. #2 Pencils - Ticonderoga or Gold Standard preferred (48 count)
9. 2 boxes of crayons (24 count)
10. 2 boxes of markers (washable, must include 8 basic colors)
11. 2 packages of colored pencils
12. 2- 2 pocket folders for classroom use
13. 1 set of headphones
14. 1 composition notebook
15. 1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
Girls - one container of disinfecting wipes
Boys - one box of quart sized baggies
We would gladly accept donations of the following:
Highlighters
Dry erase markers
Erasers for dry erase boards
Scotch tape
Fourth Grade Supply List
You will need the following supplies for CLASS:
1. 1 - 1 Subject wide ruled spiral notebook
2. 3 - 1 Subject Composition notebooks
3. 1 - pocket folder (for General Music) - you choose the color
4. 1 - 1~" 3 ring binder (not zippered)
5. 4 - packages of#2 pencils (community use)
6. 1 - covered hand held pencil sharpener
7. 4 - pink block erasers (community use)
8. 6 - glue sticks (community use)
9. 4 - dry erase markers (community use)
10. 1 - large zippered pencil bag
11. 1 - pair of earbuds/headphones (headphones preferred)
12. 3 - large boxes of Kleen exes
13. 1 - pair of gym shoes (inside use only)
14. 1 - container of baby wipes
15. 1 - package of 3 x 5 note cards ( science use)
16. 1 - box of quart size zip-lock bags
17. 1 - container of disinfecting wipes (GIRLS)
18. 1 - roll of paper towels (BOYS)
You will need the following supplies for ART:
1. 1 - box of Crayola Broadline markers 10 classic colors
2. 1 - box of Crayola crayons 24 (non-washable)
3. 1 - box of colored pencils
4. 1 - hand held sharpener
5. 1 - 4 oz. bottle of Elmer's white glue
6. 2 - #2 pencils
7. Place all ART supplies in a one gallon ziploc bag
**Please do not send any extra items not on this list to school. They will be sent
home.
Fifth Grade Supply List
Classroom Supplies
• 1- 2 inch 3 ring binder that zips (Trapper Keeper) to carry between
classes
• 2 - 3 holed plastic folders to go into their binder
• 3 holed pencil pouch to go into their binder
• Pencils*
• Dry erase markers*
• Earbuds or headphones*
• Gym shoes
• Kleenex
• Clorox wipes
• Hand sanitizer
• 1 - 2 pocket folder for General Music
* Please replace these items as necessary.
Art Supplies
Please put these items in a gallon sized bag labeled with the student's
name.
• 1 box of 24 colored pencils
• 1 pair of scissors - Make sure left-handed students are equipped with
left-handed scissors.
• 1 box of 24 Crayons (If possible do not buy boxes that say
"washable")
• 1 box of 10 Broadline Crayola Classic markers
• 1 hand held pencil sharpener
• 1 bottle of white school glue
• 1 hand held pink eraser
• 4 pencils (to be turned in to Art Teacher on first day of class)
Hoopeston Area Middle School Supplies
Sixth Grade Supply List
General supplies
Pens
Pencils
Zippered pouch with 3 holes (for binder)
Hand-held pencil sharpener
Headphones/earbuds
4 inch zip binder (optional. but highly recommended)
Kleenex (2 boxes)-to be kept in 1st hour classroom
1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible )--to be kept in 1 st hour classroom
1 box of pencils--to be kept in first hour classroom
Assignment book (optional)
LA (Language Arts)
2-pocket folder
Spiral notebook
Colored pencils
Math
2 Pocket Folder
Notebook
TI-30Xa calculator, or basic calculator
Science
2-pocket folder
Loose leaf paper
Glue Stick
Social Studies
2-pocket folder
Highlighters/Pen/Pencil
physical Education
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only; to be kept in locker)
Art Supplies
Crayola 24 pack crayons
Crayola classic 10 color markers
Crayola 24 pack colored pencils
3 (2 oz) acrylic paint)
1 pkg baby wipes
1 container clorox wipes
**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
Seventh Grade Supply List
General supplies
Pens
Pencils
Erasers
Headphones/earbuds
Kleenex (2 boxes )--to be kept in first hour classroom
1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom
Assignment book (optional)
ELA (Language Arts)
Spiral Notebooks (2) - one will be kept in the classroom
Folders (2) - one will be kept in the classroom
Highlighters (4 colors)
Notecards
Pencils/Pens (black or blue)
Package of Post-it-notes
Math
Basic calculator
3 Subject Notebook
Folder
Science
Folder
1 Black Dry Erase Marker
History
Highlighters (same as ELA)
Folder
Physical Education
T-shirt
Athletic Shorts
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)
**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
Eighth Grade Supply List
General supplies
Pens (black or blue)
Pencils
Headphones/earbuds
Kleenex (2 boxes )--to be kept in your 1st period class
Foaming Hand Sanitizer (2 bottles)--to be kept in your 1st period class
Assignment book (optional)
ELA (English Language Arts)
Spiral Notebooks (2) - one will he kept in the classroom
Folders (2) - one will be kept in the classroom
Highlighters (4 colors)
Notecards
Package of Post-it notes
Math
2 Pocket Folder
Graph Paper Notebook/Loose Leaf
Lined Paper Notebook
Dry Erase Marker
TI-30Xa Calculator (optional-one will be available for use in classroom)
Science
1.5" binder with pockets
Erasers
Red Pens
History
2-pocket folder
Physical Education
T-shirt
Athletic Shorts
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)
**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
*No trapper keepers
Hoopeston Area High School Supplies
Additional Supplies
(based on student schedule)
Basic Math (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)
2 folders
Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
2 one subject notebooks
Dry erase marker
1 binder
1 package of dividers for the binder
1 box of tissues
Basic Math (Mrs. McKelvey)
2 packs of pencils
1 eraser
2 composition notebooks
Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
1 box of tissues
Math 1
1 - one inch 3 ring binder
1 package of dividers for binder
1 black dry erase marker
1 - two subject notebook
2 - 12 packs of pencils erasers
Calculator
1 bottle hand sanitizer
Math 2
1" binder
1 package of binder dividers
1 package lined paper
calculator
College Bound students TI 83 or TI 84 recommended
Math 3 & Stats
1" Binder with paper or notebook
1 Folder
Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
Consumer Math (Mrs. High)
6 pens (black or blue)
1 1Iz inch binder with paper
1 pack of 8 subject dividers for the binder
1 black dry erase marker
2 spiral notebooks
1 box of tissues
English
Basic English (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)
Binder
Binder dividers
tissues
AP Language & Composition (Mrs. Gondzur)
3-ring binder
1 package of dividers for the binder
Health, Wellness, & Safety
Physical Education
Cornjerker T-Shirt or Other Athletic
T-Shirt
Athletic shoes
Socks
Shorts (6-inch inseam minimum, any color)
Locks will be provided
Other
Study Skills
1 box of tissues
Additional Supplies
(based on student schedule)
Career & Technical Education Science
• crayons or colored pencils
• lab clothes
• 1 box of disposable surgical gloves
Ag Mechanics Anatomy/Physiology
• closed-toe shoes for the shop
Intro to Industrial Ed
• 12" ruler
• Folder
• pencil/eraser
Biology 2
• crayons or colored pencils
• lab clothes
• 1 box of disposable surgical gloves
Manufacturing 3-4
• a copy of Senior Project plans for the first day of school
Chemistry and Gen Science
• scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)
Physics
• scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)
Business Tech
• 1 folder for the class
• 1 Notebook
Social Studies
Government (Mrs. Brazel-Brown only)
• 2 notebooks
• 2 folders
Freshmen Success
• Colored 2 pocket 3 prong folder
• Avery 8-Tab Plastic Binder Dividers with Pockets, Insertable Multicolor Big Tabs
• 1 box of tissues
US History & World History
• 3 or 5 subject notebook
• Blue or black pens only
Grades 9-12 General Classroom Materials (for all students)
• Writing utensils (pens and pencils)
• Highlighters
• Notebooks (one for each class)
• Folders (one for each class)
• Earbuds or Headphones
Fees
• Athletic Fee: $20 per sport (not to exceed $40 per person or $80 per family)
• Accounting 1: $42 for workbook
• Drivers Education: $50
• Government: $12 for magazine subscription
• Health: $10 for CPR/AED training
• Spanish: $5 for workbook