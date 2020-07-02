Maple Grade School:

EARLY CHILDHOOD - SUPPLY LIST

(Mrs. Kellerhals)

ALL: (AM and PM classes)

4 - Pack of Play-doh (name brand, please)

1 - Hand Sanitizer

1 - Clorox wipes

2 - Boxes of Kleenexes

1 - Book bag or backpack - without wheels (large enough to hold a folder)

A complete change Qf clothes to be kept in backpack (for accidents/change seasonally)

Pull-ups/diapers if needed

We will ask for more supplies as needed as they dry out before the year is over.

PRE -K SUPPLY LIST

(Mrs. DeLahr)

1 - Bookbag or backpack - without wheels

(Large enough to hold a folder)

2 - Bottle of Clorox Wipes

1 - Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

A change of clothes to keep at school for accidents/change seasonally.

(Full set of clothes please - shirt, pants, underwear and socks)

MISS TROXEL - SUPPLY LIST

2 - Boxes of 24 CRAYOLA crayons

1 - Box of 12 pencils - (sharpened)

1 - Supply box - (cigar box or similar type; not all supplies will be

kept in the box so it does not need to be large)

4 - Large boxes of facial tissues - (160+ count)

10 - Small glue sticks

1 - Bottle of liquid glue

1 - Composition Notebook - (100 sheets; wide-ruled)

1 - Pair of Scissors

1 - School bag or backpack - (without wheels)

2 - Block type erasers - (pink or green)

1 - Complete set of clothes

(keep in locker/for accidentsl change seasonally)

1 - Binder - (1" size)

4 - Clorox Wipes - (large containers)

2 - Package of Baby Wipes

Boys - (1) box of sandwich Ziploc bags

Girls - (1) box of gallon Ziploc bags

We do not need paints, rulers or pencil sharpeners. Being properly "tooled" for school is important. Because many of these supplies do not last, we appreciate you keeping your child supplied throughout the year. Thank you!

KINDERGARTEN - SUPPLY LIST

1 - Backpack - (without wheels)

1 - Clipboard

1 - Bottle of liquid glue

8 - Black, fine tip dry erase EXPO markers

1 - Paint Shirt

2 - Large boxes of Kleenex

1 - Package of Baby Wipes

2 - Clorox Wipes - (large containers)

Boys - (1) box of quart Ziploc baggies

Girls - (1) box of gallon Ziploc baggies

Complete set 2f clothes

Pants, shirt, socks and underwear. (Will keep in locker for accidents; please change seasonally)

FIRST GRADE -- SUPPLY LIST

1 - Backpack (without wheels)

8 - Black Dry Erase EXPO Markers

1 - Bottle of liquid glue

3 - Boxes of Facial Tissues

1 - Clorox Wipes - (large container)

GIRLS - 1 - Hand Sanitizer - (large container)

BOYS - 1 - Pkg of Ziploc bags (sealable sandwich size)

Complete set of clothes

Pants, Shirt, Socks and Underwear(Stay in locker for accidents; please change seasonally)

SECOND GRADE - SUPPLY LIST

1 - Backpack - (without wheels)

2 - Black Dry Erase EXPO Markers

1 - Boxes of Kleenex

1 - Clorox Wipes

1 - Hand Sanitizer

Complete set Qf clothes

Pants, Shirt, Socks and Underwear (Stay in locker for accidents; please change seasonally!)

John Greer Grade School Supplies

Third Grade Supply List

1. Gym shoes

2. 1 - 2 pocket folder for General Music

3. 1 pencil pouch or pencil box

4. 2 boxes of Kleenex (180 count or higher)

5. School scissors

6. 6 glue sticks

7. 2 Pink block erasers

8. #2 Pencils - Ticonderoga or Gold Standard preferred (48 count)

9. 2 boxes of crayons (24 count)

10. 2 boxes of markers (washable, must include 8 basic colors)

11. 2 packages of colored pencils

12. 2- 2 pocket folders for classroom use

13. 1 set of headphones

14. 1 composition notebook

15. 1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Girls - one container of disinfecting wipes

Boys - one box of quart sized baggies

We would gladly accept donations of the following:

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Erasers for dry erase boards

Scotch tape

Fourth Grade Supply List

You will need the following supplies for CLASS:

1. 1 - 1 Subject wide ruled spiral notebook

2. 3 - 1 Subject Composition notebooks

3. 1 - pocket folder (for General Music) - you choose the color

4. 1 - 1~" 3 ring binder (not zippered)

5. 4 - packages of#2 pencils (community use)

6. 1 - covered hand held pencil sharpener

7. 4 - pink block erasers (community use)

8. 6 - glue sticks (community use)

9. 4 - dry erase markers (community use)

10. 1 - large zippered pencil bag

11. 1 - pair of earbuds/headphones (headphones preferred)

12. 3 - large boxes of Kleen exes

13. 1 - pair of gym shoes (inside use only)

14. 1 - container of baby wipes

15. 1 - package of 3 x 5 note cards ( science use)

16. 1 - box of quart size zip-lock bags

17. 1 - container of disinfecting wipes (GIRLS)

18. 1 - roll of paper towels (BOYS)

You will need the following supplies for ART:

1. 1 - box of Crayola Broadline markers 10 classic colors

2. 1 - box of Crayola crayons 24 (non-washable)

3. 1 - box of colored pencils

4. 1 - hand held sharpener

5. 1 - 4 oz. bottle of Elmer's white glue

6. 2 - #2 pencils

7. Place all ART supplies in a one gallon ziploc bag

**Please do not send any extra items not on this list to school. They will be sent

home.

Fifth Grade Supply List

Classroom Supplies

• 1- 2 inch 3 ring binder that zips (Trapper Keeper) to carry between

classes

• 2 - 3 holed plastic folders to go into their binder

• 3 holed pencil pouch to go into their binder

• Pencils*

• Dry erase markers*

• Earbuds or headphones*

• Gym shoes

• Kleenex

• Clorox wipes

• Hand sanitizer

• 1 - 2 pocket folder for General Music

* Please replace these items as necessary.

Art Supplies

Please put these items in a gallon sized bag labeled with the student's

name.

• 1 box of 24 colored pencils

• 1 pair of scissors - Make sure left-handed students are equipped with

left-handed scissors.

• 1 box of 24 Crayons (If possible do not buy boxes that say

"washable")

• 1 box of 10 Broadline Crayola Classic markers

• 1 hand held pencil sharpener

• 1 bottle of white school glue

• 1 hand held pink eraser

• 4 pencils (to be turned in to Art Teacher on first day of class)

Hoopeston Area Middle School Supplies

Sixth Grade Supply List

General supplies

Pens

Pencils

Zippered pouch with 3 holes (for binder)

Hand-held pencil sharpener

Headphones/earbuds

4 inch zip binder (optional. but highly recommended)

Kleenex (2 boxes)-to be kept in 1st hour classroom

1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible )--to be kept in 1 st hour classroom

1 box of pencils--to be kept in first hour classroom

Assignment book (optional)

LA (Language Arts)

2-pocket folder

Spiral notebook

Colored pencils

Math

2 Pocket Folder

Notebook

TI-30Xa calculator, or basic calculator

Science

2-pocket folder

Loose leaf paper

Glue Stick

Social Studies

2-pocket folder

Highlighters/Pen/Pencil

physical Education

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only; to be kept in locker)

Art Supplies

Crayola 24 pack crayons

Crayola classic 10 color markers

Crayola 24 pack colored pencils

3 (2 oz) acrylic paint)

1 pkg baby wipes

1 container clorox wipes

**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.

**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.

Seventh Grade Supply List

General supplies

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Headphones/earbuds

Kleenex (2 boxes )--to be kept in first hour classroom

1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom

Assignment book (optional)

ELA (Language Arts)

Spiral Notebooks (2) - one will be kept in the classroom

Folders (2) - one will be kept in the classroom

Highlighters (4 colors)

Notecards

Pencils/Pens (black or blue)

Package of Post-it-notes

Math

Basic calculator

3 Subject Notebook

Folder

Science

Folder

1 Black Dry Erase Marker

History

Highlighters (same as ELA)

Folder

Physical Education

T-shirt

Athletic Shorts

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)

**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.

**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.

Eighth Grade Supply List

General supplies

Pens (black or blue)

Pencils

Headphones/earbuds

Kleenex (2 boxes )--to be kept in your 1st period class

Foaming Hand Sanitizer (2 bottles)--to be kept in your 1st period class

Assignment book (optional)

ELA (English Language Arts)

Spiral Notebooks (2) - one will he kept in the classroom

Folders (2) - one will be kept in the classroom

Highlighters (4 colors)

Notecards

Package of Post-it notes

Math

2 Pocket Folder

Graph Paper Notebook/Loose Leaf

Lined Paper Notebook

Dry Erase Marker

TI-30Xa Calculator (optional-one will be available for use in classroom)

Science

1.5" binder with pockets

Erasers

Red Pens

History

2-pocket folder

Physical Education

T-shirt

Athletic Shorts

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)

**Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.

**No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.

*No trapper keepers

Hoopeston Area High School Supplies

Additional Supplies

(based on student schedule)

Basic Math (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)

2 folders

Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

2 one subject notebooks

Dry erase marker

1 binder

1 package of dividers for the binder

1 box of tissues

Basic Math (Mrs. McKelvey)

2 packs of pencils

1 eraser

2 composition notebooks

Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

1 box of tissues

Math 1

1 - one inch 3 ring binder

1 package of dividers for binder

1 black dry erase marker

1 - two subject notebook

2 - 12 packs of pencils erasers

Calculator

1 bottle hand sanitizer

Math 2

1" binder

1 package of binder dividers

1 package lined paper

calculator

College Bound students TI 83 or TI 84 recommended

Math 3 & Stats

1" Binder with paper or notebook

1 Folder

Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

Consumer Math (Mrs. High)

6 pens (black or blue)

1 1Iz inch binder with paper

1 pack of 8 subject dividers for the binder

1 black dry erase marker

2 spiral notebooks

1 box of tissues

English

Basic English (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)

Binder

Binder dividers

tissues

AP Language & Composition (Mrs. Gondzur)

3-ring binder

1 package of dividers for the binder

Health, Wellness, & Safety

Physical Education

Cornjerker T-Shirt or Other Athletic

T-Shirt

Athletic shoes

Socks

Shorts (6-inch inseam minimum, any color)

Locks will be provided

Other

Study Skills

1 box of tissues

Additional Supplies

(based on student schedule)

Career & Technical Education Science

• crayons or colored pencils

• lab clothes

• 1 box of disposable surgical gloves

Ag Mechanics Anatomy/Physiology

• closed-toe shoes for the shop

Intro to Industrial Ed

• 12" ruler

• Folder

• pencil/eraser

Biology 2

• crayons or colored pencils

• lab clothes

• 1 box of disposable surgical gloves

Manufacturing 3-4

• a copy of Senior Project plans for the first day of school

Chemistry and Gen Science

• scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)

Physics

• scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)

Business Tech

• 1 folder for the class

• 1 Notebook

Social Studies

Government (Mrs. Brazel-Brown only)

• 2 notebooks

• 2 folders

Freshmen Success

• Colored 2 pocket 3 prong folder

• Avery 8-Tab Plastic Binder Dividers with Pockets, Insertable Multicolor Big Tabs

• 1 box of tissues

US History & World History

• 3 or 5 subject notebook

• Blue or black pens only

Grades 9-12 General Classroom Materials (for all students)

• Writing utensils (pens and pencils)

• Highlighters

• Notebooks (one for each class)

• Folders (one for each class)

• Earbuds or Headphones

Fees

• Athletic Fee: $20 per sport (not to exceed $40 per person or $80 per family)

• Accounting 1: $42 for workbook

• Drivers Education: $50

• Government: $12 for magazine subscription

• Health: $10 for CPR/AED training

• Spanish: $5 for workbook