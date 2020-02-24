Hoopeston Area Middle School will host the 2020 Hoopeston Area Family Connection Night for the entire community March 5 from 6-8 p.m.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hoopeston Area High School Auditorium with renowned local author, speaker and TV/radio host, Kendra Smiley, giving a keynote address. She will talk about how we can build the best community possible by tapping into strong Hoopeston area families.
A free meal of a hot dog, chips and a drink will be provided for the first 100 in attendance for the evening. This event is part of our continued dedication to improve our community’s schools.
From 6:45-8 p.m., immediately following the keynote speaker, Hoopeston Area Middle School families can attend informational sessions on topics like internet safety and high school readiness.
Local community organizations will present information.
Prizes will be available for attendees.
For additional information, contact Hoopeston Area Middle School Assistant Principal, Mr. Steve Chorak at 217-283-6664.