Hoopeston Area Middle School will host the 2020 Hoopeston Area Family Connection Night for the entire community March 5 from 6-8 p.m.
A free meal of a hot dog, chips and a drink will be provided for the first 100 in attendance for the evening. This event is part of our continued dedication to improve our community’s schools.
HAMS Assistant Principal Steven Chorak, M.Ed, MAT, said organizers have been planning the evening for the last two months.
“We’ve lined up some great speakers to present,” he said.
Chorak said the focus of the event is building the “Family-School Connection.”
“Building strong communities by strengthening the school and family connection,” he said.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hoopeston Area High School Auditorium with renowned local author, speaker and TV/radio host, Kendra Smiley, giving a keynote address. She will talk about how we can build the best community possible by tapping into strong Hoopeston area families.
Chorak said they are excited to have Smiley speak at the event as she is a well-known author and speaker from the local area.
Smiley won’t be the only speaker during the evening.
From 6:45-8 p.m., immediately following the keynote speaker, Hoopeston Area Middle School families can attend informational sessions on topics like internet safety and high school readiness. Local community organizations will present information.
Chorak said Hoopeston Area Curriculum Director Emily Brown will present information on how to be utilize Chromebooks.
“Helping families understand how they can help their children to learn at home using their technology,” he said.
HAMS Principal Michelle White will also present during the evening.
“She’s going to be presenting on her vision for success for the Middle School,” Chorak said.
Jennifer Richardson will provide a presentation on building the “Family-School Connection.”
Sarah Kelnhofer, who coordinates the Middle School’s Teen REACH program, will present a session about how to reach out to teenagers.
“We’re trying to help our young teenagers be successful at school and in life,” Chorak said.
Prizes will be available for attendees.
Chorak said they are planning another event similarly aimed at building the “Family-School Connection” in April.
The Writer’s Cafe will be presented April 6 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre.
Initially, Chorak said, they were going to present this event in the high school auditorium, but decided to see about presenting it at the Lorraine Theatre and got approval to host it there.
He said the Writer’s Cafe will highlight writing samples and Language Arts presentations from Middle School students.
“It will highlight our student’s work,” he said.
Chorak said Middle School English Teacher Madeline Stock is coordinating the event.
For additional information, contact Hoopeston Area Middle School Assistant Principal, Mr. Steve Chorak at 217-283-6664.