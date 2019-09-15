The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team defeated Armstrong-Potomac 12-1 Sept. 5. Ethan Steiner was the winning pitcher. He has a 4-0 record.
They faced PVO Sept. 6 and lost 9-2. They hosted Champaign Jefferson Sept. 7 and lost 7-3.
The Cornjerkers took on Gibson City Melvin Sibley Sept. 9 and won 7-3. Ryker Small was the winning pitcher. He has a 2-1 season record.
The Cornjerkers picked up a close victory over Oakwood 9-8 on Sept. 12.
Hoopeston Area will compete in regionals starting Sept. 21.
The Hoopeston Area Middle School Lady Cornjerkers softball team won their opening regional game against North Ridge Sept. 11 17-7 in a game that was called after six innings.
The regional semifinals were set for Saturday, but results from the game weren’t available at press time. The regional championship will take place Monday at Hoopeston Area Middle School.