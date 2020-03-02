Hoopeston Area High School will host a Family Connections Open House March 17 in the HS Gym where there will be tables set up throughout the high school gym allowing parents and students the opportunity to learn about and ask questions on a variety of topics, services, and offerings including such subjects as FAFSA, College Info, Transition After High School, Social Media, DACC, student insurance, College Express, and many more.
Food will be provided and attendees have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from Cornjerker merchandise to gift cards by stopping at at least six tables.