The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team wrapped up their regular season Oct. 24 when they traveled to Milford.
Hoopeston Area was defeated by Milford 25-18 and 25-9.
The Lady Cornjerkers were set to start regional competition Monday night at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Check back next week for details from the game.
The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers football team ended their regular season Friday night when they traveled to Harvard.
The Cornjerkers were defeated 40-0.
Hoopeston Area’s Elijah Venecia had four completed passes for 18 yards as well as seven carries for two yards.
Abel Colunga had four carries for four yards and three receptions for 17 yards.
Josh Delfino had two carries for five yards.
Justin Jones had a 37-yard kick return.
Hunter Cannon and Levi Fivecoat had two solo and 10 assisted tackles each. Cannon had one kick return for 24 yards.
Isaiah Debban had five solo and nine assisted tackles.
Chris Catron had six punts for 174 yards.