Several members of the Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers soccer team recently earned postseason honors.

 Photo by Ginger Gonzalez

Hoopeston Area High School soccer players earned several postseason honors recently.

Seniors Rhys Root, Cameron Flint, Neil Williams, Josh Delfino, Lucas Hofer and Colby Burton were named to the All Vermilion Valley Conference/Vermilion County team.

Senior Payton Berlin received Special Mention for the All VVC team.

Sophomore Ben Brown earned Honorable Mention for the VVC team.

Sophomore Isaias Diaz earned Honorable Mention for the All Vermilion County team.

The Cornjerkers finished this season with a record of 21-5-1.

A full list of the Vermilion County/VVC postseason awards is printed below:

All VVC/Vermilion County

Drew Reifstack BHRA Sr

Rhys Root HA Sr

Cameron Douglas BHRA Sr

Cameron Flint HA Sr

Keanu King BHRA Jr

Brady Tevebaugh OAK/SF Jr

Neil Williams HA Sr

Evan Walworth BHRA Sr

Issac Hughes GRFW Sr

Josh Delfino HA Sr

Joe Lashuay OAK/SF So

Lucas Hofer HA Sr

Marrico Jackson GRFW Sr

Colby Burton HA Sr

Elijah Tidwell BHRA Jr

Special Mention All VVC

Payton Berlin HA Sr

Hudson Ienhart GRFW Sr

Peyton Payne GRFW Jr

Brett Meidel BHRA Fr

Liam Oxendine BHRA Fr

Caleb Lashuay OAK/SF Sr

Grant Powell OAK/SF Fr

Aaron Dean OAK/SF Jr

Honorable Mention VVC

Ben Brown HA So

Zander Hughes GRFW So

Hayden Rice BHRA Fr

Reef Pacot OAK/SF Fr

Honorable Mention All Vermilion County

Ethan Hickman BHRA Jr

Isaias Diaz HA So

Reef Pacot OAK/SF Fr

Zander Hughes GRF/W So

