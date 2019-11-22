Hoopeston Area High School soccer players earned several postseason honors recently.
Seniors Rhys Root, Cameron Flint, Neil Williams, Josh Delfino, Lucas Hofer and Colby Burton were named to the All Vermilion Valley Conference/Vermilion County team.
Senior Payton Berlin received Special Mention for the All VVC team.
Sophomore Ben Brown earned Honorable Mention for the VVC team.
Sophomore Isaias Diaz earned Honorable Mention for the All Vermilion County team.
The Cornjerkers finished this season with a record of 21-5-1.
A full list of the Vermilion County/VVC postseason awards is printed below:
All VVC/Vermilion County
Drew Reifstack BHRA Sr
Rhys Root HA Sr
Cameron Douglas BHRA Sr
Cameron Flint HA Sr
Keanu King BHRA Jr
Brady Tevebaugh OAK/SF Jr
Neil Williams HA Sr
Evan Walworth BHRA Sr
Issac Hughes GRFW Sr
Josh Delfino HA Sr
Joe Lashuay OAK/SF So
Lucas Hofer HA Sr
Marrico Jackson GRFW Sr
Colby Burton HA Sr
Elijah Tidwell BHRA Jr
Special Mention All VVC
Payton Berlin HA Sr
Hudson Ienhart GRFW Sr
Peyton Payne GRFW Jr
Brett Meidel BHRA Fr
Liam Oxendine BHRA Fr
Caleb Lashuay OAK/SF Sr
Grant Powell OAK/SF Fr
Aaron Dean OAK/SF Jr
Honorable Mention VVC
Ben Brown HA So
Zander Hughes GRFW So
Hayden Rice BHRA Fr
Reef Pacot OAK/SF Fr
Honorable Mention All Vermilion County
Ethan Hickman BHRA Jr
Isaias Diaz HA So
Reef Pacot OAK/SF Fr
Zander Hughes GRF/W So