Hoopeston Area High School started a new project called the, "Hall of Champions" last year.
This project consisted of us creating individual displays celebrating the college, career, and life successes of recent graduates which are displayed throughout high school hallways.
The school plans to continue to update the Hall of Champions each year to add in new alumni and show off their successes to inspire current students to find success in college, career, and life when they graduate from HAHS.
If you know anyone, starting with the class of 2005 through the the class of 2019, who has or is currently achieving something great in college, career, or life, please submit a picture, short sentence or two describing what is is they did or are currently doing, and their graduation year to the HS office or by emailing them to Kevin Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us