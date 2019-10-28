By Jordan Crook
Chronicle Editor
Hoopeston Area High School and Middle School staff members don’t have to go very far to get their coffee at the start of each school day.
Hoopeston Area High School students, under the direction of Stephanie Pratt, deliver the coffee directly to classrooms each morning thanks to the school’s new coffee cart.
Pratt discussed the new program and how students are learning a variety of skills by delivering coffee each day.
Pratt said Mary Garman, who works with the Vermilion Association for Special Education (VASE), got the ball rolling for the program last year when she told Pratt there were some grants available to start a coffee cart program.
Pratt had heard of schools that had started coffee cart programs and was interested in starting one at Hoopeston so she wrote up and received a grant for the coffee cart.
After getting all the materials for the program through the grant, Pratt brainstormed ideas for how to implement the program at Hoopeston Area with Principal John Klaber and Asst. Principal Kim Hutzel.
“They liked the idea,” she said.
The program involves students in Pratt’s Life Skills class selling and delivering cups of coffee to Hoopeston Area High School/Middle School staff members each morning.
The students have digital order forms that teacher’s can fill out and order coffee, tea or hot cocoa. The orders are filled and delivered to each of the staff members in the morning.
Pratt said they are currently only doing one round of deliveries each day, but may look at adding more deliveries later in the day as the year goes on.
Staff members can get their coffee delivered in an assortment of different containers, including disposable cups and mugs.
Pratt said students draw designs on the cups and hope to include some art using acrylics on the mugs in the future.
Pratt’s students, who are referred to as the “Brew Crew,” collect the money for each of the orders and keep track of their earnings.
Finances and inventory are just a few of the skills students are learning through this program.
“They’re learning computer skills, how to read a spreadsheet, how to read an order, how to fill it,” she said. “So far, it’s been going really well.”
Pratt said that the money the coffee cart is earning is being used to pay for materials they need for the Life Skills program.
“Any of the proceeds are going directly back to the students in the Life Skills program,” she said.
Pratt said she will probably need to add a few coffee makers to the coffee-making operations to help fill all the orders the students have been getting.
She said the whole school has been supportive of the coffee cart program since it got started.
“The whole school has been super positive,” she said. “The teachers are very excited to see the students in the morning.”
Pratt said 11 total students are involved with the coffee cart operation with duties ranging from pushing the cart to collecting money to cleaning up and preparing for the next day’s operations.
The coffee cart operation is presented as part of the Life Skills program at the high school.
Pratt described the program as an all-day program that just started this year that aims to teach students the skills they need in order to be successful in life and to become as independent as possible.
Pratt said the Life Skills program involves activities such as grocery shopping, laundry, budgeting and cooking in the classroom.
“They’re skills to help them try to prepare for life after high school,” she said.
Pratt hopes to be able to expand the coffee cart program in the future.
Currently, Pratt said, they only deliver during first hour, but she would like to eventually include another delivery later in the day.
Ultimately, she said, the hope is to get students from the Life Skills program involved with serving coffee during the Cornjerker Cafe after school.
The Cornjerker Cafe is an after-school tutoring program.
“They might not be able to help with homework, but just to interact with other students and to sell or just to be there would be fantastic,” Pratt said. “It would give them something to look forward to and be involved in.”