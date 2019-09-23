Hoopeston Area High School will celebrate Homecoming week starting Sept. 30.
The week will consist of several themed outfit days starting with “Come As You Are Day” Monday, followed by “Hawaiian/Beach Day” Tuesday, “Class Color Day” Wednesday, “Dress in Your Favorite Sports Team Clothing Day” Thursday and “School Spirit Day” Friday.
Friday will, of course, be the big day with the Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. and the Homecoming Football game against Westville starting at 7 p.m. with the Homecoming King and Queen being crowned at halftime.
The Homecoming Court for this year was announced Monday and includes the following:Freshmen attendants Alexa Bailey and Ulysses Garcia; Sophomore attendants Lucy Lugo and Isaias Diaz; Junior attendants Sam Cade and Arturo Rebollo; Queen candidates Erin Anderson, Sadie Drayer, Baylee Glass and Payton Small; and King candidates Nolan Alwardt, Colby Burton, Lucas Hofer and Hunter Tate.
Also during the day, a silent auction and taco dinner fundraiser for Dalton Goble will be presented from 4-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Goble was severely injured in an accident Aug. 28. The benefit will help with his expenses. Benefit organizers are currently seeking donations for the silent auction from area business. Any donations need to be made by Sept. 27. Contact Tina Samet at 217-474—9704 or Emily Carter at 217-283-7554 for more information.