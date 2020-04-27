Hoopeston Area High School FFA Greenhouse sales are on.
All orders must go through the Cornjerker Spirit Store. No exceptions.
Orders are also curbside pick-up only.
You will select a day/time to pick up your order that week and that is when you can pick up. You cannot go into the greenhouse yourself to get plants.
Organizers will have orders ready for you to pick up on the day you select that week.
All sales will be credit card only.
Pickup will be Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon; Monday 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday 4-6 p.m.
Visit the Cornjerker Spirit Store and select "Greenhouse" at https://cornjerkers.myncrsilver.com.