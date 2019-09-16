The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerker Spirit Store’s selection has grown since it was started last school year.
The store now offers Cornjerker bobbleheads as well as plushies as well as winter scarves that came in too late to sell last year.
Computer and Business Teacher Kelly Ankenbrand said that Marketing Teacher Kevin Root and former Hoopeston Area teacher, Amanda German, came up with idea for the plushies and bobbleheads last year.
Ankenbrand said the bobbleheads and plushies have been selling well, especially through the Cornjerker Spirit Store’s website.
“For an alumni, there’s nothing better than to have a Cornjerker bobblehead sitting on your desk at work when you live in a different state or town,” she said.
In addition to the new items, the store also offers a variety of other items: t-shirts, sweat shirts (coming soon), sweat pants, stadium seats, umbrellas, scarves, infinity scarfs, ties, playing cards, pop sockets, drink wear and basic school supplies.
Ankenbrand said she and Root and their students are brainstorming ideas for more items to sell through the store through the rest of the school.
“We are, just now, throwing some ideas out there,” she said. “I can’t say anything definite but we are currently looking into incorporating some new items.”
Beyond showing school spirit, the store also helps students in more practical ways.
Ankenbrand said the store sells school supplies so students can be prepared for class.
Hoopeston Area High School students are significantly involved with the operations of the spirit store.
“They come up with ways to market the store’s products, they do inventory control, customer service, staffing and scheduling for our store hours and they help to decide on logos and slogans for various things,” Ankenbrand said.
One of the most recent items students worked on is a Homecoming t-shirt.
Ankenbrand said students designed a Homecoming t-shirt and there will be a different colored t-shirt for every grade level.
Working on these projects and running the actual store provides students with hands-on learning experience, Ankenbrand said, which prepares them for the workforce.
Beyond that, Ankenbrand feels the store builds up a sense of school spirit within students.
“It gives students a sense of pride and community,” she said.
Students open the store, which is tucked into a small alcove in the main hallway near the front entrance to the school, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-10 a.m. and 3:20-3:30 p.m. The store was open over lunch hour last year, Ankenbrand said, but the scheduling conflicts meant they weren’t able to do that again this year.
Ankenbrand said the spirit store was also open during a recent home football game, serving people through a window from the STEM Lab, and they plan to be open during the next home football game as well.
Ankenbrand also hopes to have the store present during a few basketball and volleyball games this year as well.
Check out what the Cornjerker Spirit Store has to offer by visiting its website at https://cornjerkers.myncrsilver.com.