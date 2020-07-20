Plans to conduct an in-person graduation for Hoopeston Area High School Class of 2020 seniors have been cancelled.
Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber issued the following statement on the cancellation:
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person graduation for the class of 2020 was postponed to Aug. 2. While a parade and virtual graduation were held in May, it was the hope that improved conditions would allow for in-person graduation to take place to honor our graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 with a traditional commencement ceremony. Unfortunately, due to the continuing concerns around COVID-19 and following Phase 4 guidance which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people at a time, Hoopeston Area High School must cancel the planned makeup ceremony on Aug. 2 and no additional makeup date will be set. We can’t thank the Class of 2020 enough for all that they have done for our school and community and we wish them nothing but the best in the future!”