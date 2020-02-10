After a stellar regular season, the Hoopeston Area High School girls bowling team continued to succeed as they started postseason play this weekend in Decatur.
Hoopeston Area won first place in the regional tournament.
The team won with a total score of 5,008, outpacing second place team Streator’s 4,881 by more than 100 points.
Hoopeston Area’s Jaylyn Linder led her team in scoring with a total of 1,119 and was the individual regional champion.
Junior Emma Glotzbach and Senior Kayla Goble also stepped up big-time to lead their team to victory with individual total scores of 1,057 and 1,056 respectively. Senior Alyssa Yaden scored 920 and Freshman Riley Miller scored 856.
The top ten teams to advance to sectionals were: Hoopeston-5008, Streator (Twp.)-4881, Taylorville-4702, Pana-4636, Decatur (Eisenhower)-4561, Jacksonville (Routt)-4333, Decatur (MacArthur)-4149, Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)-3869, Bloomington-3691 and Herscher-3624.
The top individual scores from the tournament were: Jaylyn Linder (Sr.) Hoopeston-1119; Abby Rippeon (Sr.) Normal (Community)-1012; Alexia Bales (So.) Decatur (Eisenhower)-999; Alyssa Jones (Fr.) Chatham (Glenwood)-965; Alyssa Hopkins (Jr.) Decatur (MacArthur)-964; Makenna Baptist (Jr.) Jacksonville (Routt)-951; Kaela Durbin (Jr.) Decatur (MacArthur)-944; Katelyn Prosser (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower)-920; Tamyra Johnson (So.) Decatur (Eisenhower)-918; Christine Koontz (So.) Decatur (Eisenhower)-912; Lexi Schwiderski (So.) Jacksonville (Routt)-876.
The Hoopeston Area High School girls bowling team will advance to compete at sectional Feb. 15.