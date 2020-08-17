Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber recently outlined some of the school’s amended orientation plans.
“Unfortunately due to COVID-19 and IDPH Phase 4 guidelines, we will not be able to have our normal freshmen orientation this year,” Klaber said. “Instead, we have created a freshmen orientation presentation for students and their families which has been linked to our High School website. Also, our Link Crew has set up times for students to be able to come and tour our building to find their locker and see where all their classes are.”
Families are asked to use the first letter of their student’s last name in order to find out which time slot they are allowed to come to the school.
Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed to the greatest extent possible.
For the tours, the student may only bring one parent/guardian with them.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 17:
A-B 4:00-4:25
C-D 4:30-4:55
E-H 5:00-5:25
I-L 5:30-5:55
Aug. 18:
M-R 4:00-4:25
S-T 4:30-4:55
U-Z 5:00-5:25
Any Freshman that could not make their scheduled time: 5:30-6:00
Klaber also provided information for students who will be attending school via remote learning.
“Students choosing to remote learn for the first semester at HAHS, please plan on coming to HAHS on Thursday, Aug. 20th at some point between 1-4 p.m.,” Klaber said. “During this time, students will pick up their Chromebooks, charger, and sign the necessary paperwork. Students will be able to get help logging in to the school apps and their Google Classrooms. Also, students can ask questions about remote learning and meet their teachers to get individual class information and get their Google Classroom codes.”
Students are free to leave whenever they are done with getting their materials and login info.
Please note that masks with be required and social distancing procedures will be followed to the greatest extent possible.
“Please note that in order to limit the number of people in the buildings, we are only allowing students who are remote learning to enter the building during that time,” Klaber said.