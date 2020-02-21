Former Hoopeston resident Alexis Dean Rosales was recently recognized with the Distinguished Hoosier Award by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
This award is one of the highest honors given by the State of Indiana to its citizens, and is granted at the discretion of the governor to outstanding residents for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities.
“It was a privilege to present Alexis Dean Rosales with this award to recognize her more than 12 years of work at the Indiana Department of Correction,” Gov. Holcomb said. “She’s played a critical role in revamping educational programming and vocational training initiatives that are helping lower recidivism and empowering inmates to enter the workforce.”
Rosales recently accepted a new position with Gateway Foundation, and will be relocating there with her husband, Rick.
Rosales is a 2002 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School. She earned a bachelors degree from Indiana State University in 2006, and a Masters in Public Affairs from IUPUI in 2019.
She is the daughter of Terri and Mel Hambleton, and Mike and Teresa Dean, all of Hoopeston.