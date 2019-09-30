Hoopeston Area High School golfers competed in a meet against Schlarman and Cissna Park Sept. 23 at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Schlarman came away with the win with a 176 team score followed by Cissna Park with a 242 and Hoopeston Area with a 269.
The meet medalist was Schlarman’s Jeff Christian with a 43.
Hoopeston Area’s team medalist was Owen Johnson, who shot a 62.
Trevor Swartz shot a 63, Brian Armstrong shot a 70, Deegan Leslie had a 74 and Trent Betka shot a 78.
Hoopeston Area took on Oakwood and Judah Christian at Hubbard Trail Monday. They will travel to Harrison Park in Danville for the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.