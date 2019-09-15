Hoopeston Area High School golfers competed in a multi-school meet Sept. 9 at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Schlarman Academy took first at the boys meet with a score of 189, followed closed by Milford with 192, Cissna Park with 241 and Hoopeston Area with 252.
Schlarman Academy’s Gabe Huddleston was named the meet medalist with a score of 44.
Hoopeston Area’s Owen Johnson was the Hoopeston Area High School team medalist with a score of 59.
Hoopeston Area’s individual scores were: Deegan Leslie 60, Trent Betka 66, Trevor Swartz 67 and Brian Armstrong 70.
Hoopeston Area’s boys team currently has a season record of 0-8.
Hoopeston Area and Milford fielded a girls team while Cissna Park only had two girls compete.
Hoopeston Area won the team competition with a score of 244 to Milford’s 255.
Hoopeston Area’s Alyssa Yaden was the meet medalist with a score of 55.
Individual scores were: Payton Armstrong 58, Madison Foster 62 and Kylie Brown 69.
Hoopeston Area’s girls team currently has a season record of 1-3.
Hoopeston Area took on Donovan and Judah Christian at Hubbard Trail Country Club. They will take on Salt Fork at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Danville.