The Watseka High School Lady Warriors advanced to the Illinois High School Class 2A Regional Championship Feb. 13 after defeating Hoopeston Area in the semi-final match.
The game had originally been set to take place Feb. 12, but the game was postponed to Thursday night due to weather.
Watseka took early control of the game in the first quarter and didn’t let up.
The Lady Warriors outscored Hoopeston Area 11-5 in the first quarter and held the Lady Cornjerkers to just one field goal in the second quarter.
Watseka came out of halftime with a 17-7 lead.
Hoopeston Area did find their footing on offense in the third quarter, putting up eight points with a pair of three from Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson, but Watseka didn’t relent and put up 10 points of their own as Baylor Cluver and Alice Hoy answered with two three-pointers of their own.
Despite Jones putting up another two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, a late-game rally wasn’t in the cards for Hoopeston Area.
Watseka took home the 35-23 victory.
Three-pointers were a big part of the game Friday night as Hoy put up three three-pointers and Cluver had two for Watseka. Hoopeston Area’s Jones also had three three-pointers and Watson had one.
Hoy led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 11 points. Kinzie Parsons had 10 points, Kennedy McTaggart had eight points and Cluver had six.
Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with 11 points, followed by Jones with nine and Lexie Breymeyer had three.
Watseka would take on Prairie Central in the regional championship Friday night, but came up short and lost 66-34.
The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers boys basketball team only had one game last week.
They faced-off against Watseka Saturday night at home.
The Cornjerkers defeated Watseka 71-59.
Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer scored 19 points during the game. Cameron Flint had 15 points, Mauricio Gonzalez and Josh Delfino each had 11 points, Payton Berlin had nine points, Rhys Root had four points and Chris Catron had two points.
Hoopeston Area will be back in action Tuesday when they will host Armstrong-Potomac at 6 p.m. Hoopeston Area will celebrate “Pack the Place” and “Senior Night” during the evening. Hoopeston Area will travel to Schlarman Academy for a varsity only game Thursday at 6 p.m.