The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers took on the Watseka Lady Warriors Dec. 2 in Watseka.
Hoopeston Area fell to Watseka 50-42.
Things did not look good starting off the first quarter for Watseka with the Lady Warriors finding themselves unable keep up with their Cornjerkers pacing or land several much needed shots. With the score 11-4 to start the second quarter, Watseka found their fire and were able fight back to take the lead picking up 23 points to the Cornjerkers eight.
The third quarter saw the Cornjerkers come alive once again with junior Ali Watson dropping six of Hoopeston’s 13 points to overtake the Warriors 32-31 to end the quarter. In the fourth and final quarter of play, the Cornjerkers got themselves into foul trouble allowing Watseka to pick up 11 free throw points to go alongside their eight points from the field and secure the victory 50-42.
Watson led the Cornjerkers on the Hoopeston side of things earning 14 points and 14 rebounds. Lexie Breymeyer followed, picking up three three pointers to help get her 13 total.
Hoopeston Area travelled to Westville Thursday.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Westville 35-22.
Watson led the team with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Monday night for a varsity only match. They will host Schlarman Academy for a varsity only match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Hoopeston. The Lady Cornjerkers will start play in the Iroquois West Tournament Saturday.
Reporting by Zack Waters and Jordan Crook.