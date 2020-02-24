The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers boys basketball team started their week with their final home game of the season Feb. 18.
Hoopeston Area hosted Armstrong-Potomac.
While AP would keep somewhat close to Hoopeston Area in scoring in the first quarter, 10-13, Hoopeston Area’s offense took over the second quarter and outscored AP 23-5.
AP didn’t throw in the towel when they retook the court after halftime.
AP would outscore Hoopeston Area 19-18 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Even so, AP couldn’t dig themselves out of the whole they had fallen into in the second quarter and lost 66-49.
Lucas Hofer led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 18 points, followed closely by Josh Delfino with 14 and Cameron Flint with 13. Mauricio Gonzalez had five points, Payton Berlin had four points and Chris Catron, Rhys Root, Hunter Tate and Colby Burton each had two points.
Hoopeston Area faced a much more difficult challenge during their next game.
The Cornjerkers took on Schlarman Academy Thursday and it was clear from the first quarter that it would be a high-scoring game.
Schlarman just barely outscored Hoopeston Area in the first quarter 20-19.
Hoopeston Area would retaliate in the second quarter by almost doubling Schlarman’s score 23-13.
Hoopeston Area went into the half with a 42-33 lead.
Schlarman came out of the halftime break with a mission and outscored Hoopeston Area 25-12.
Neither the Cornjerkers or the Hilltoppers would let up as they entered the fourth quarter.
Schlarman went into the final quarter leading 58-54 lead.
Hoopeston Area kept pace with Schlarman on offense, but couldn’t overcome them for the rally win and lost 82-76.
Josh Delfino led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Lucas Hofer with 18 and Mauricio Gonzalez with 16. Chris Catron had eight points, Payton Berlin had five points, Cameron Flint had four points and Rhys Root had two points.
Hoopeston Area faced another tough loss when they took on Milford in their final game of the regular season.
Milford took an early lead by outscoring Hoopeston Area 24-17 in the first quarter.
Hoopeston Area would bounce back in the second quarter by outscoring Milford 19-15, however they still trailed Milford 39-36.
Hoopeston Area and Milford found themselves evenly matched in the third quarter with each team scoring 16 points.
Hoopeston Area’s potential comeback fell apart in the fourth quarter as they were only able to put up five points to Milford’s 17 points.
Milford would go on to defeat Hoopeston Area 72-57.
Delfino again led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 16 points, followed by Gonzalez with 14 points. Hofer had nine points, Nick Hofer had six points, Flint had five points, Berlin had three and Catron and Root each had two points.
Hoopeston Area now enters postseason play and traveled to Paxton-Buckley-Loda Monday night to take on Watseka in their opening regional match. Check back in next week’s Chronicle for results from the game.