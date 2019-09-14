The Hoopeston Area Cornjerker soccer team hosted the annual Cornjerker Classic tournament this weekend.
The Cornjerkers kicked-off the classic against Bloomington Central Catholic Friday night.
Rhys Root got the Cornjerkers on the board by dribbling down the field to find an open shot to make the game 1-0 at half.
In the second half, Cameron Flint scored his first goal of the night on a putback. The Saints clawed their way back by a goal by Kyle Vroman and later by Brady Provost to tie things up.
After the Saints were called for a handball in the box, Rhys Root was able to make the penalty kick to put the Cornjerkers up for good and Cameron Flint rounded out the scoring with 13:28 left and then the defense clamped things down as Payton Berlin save three of the five shots the Saints put on goal for the 4-2 win.
Also during the first night of the classic, Blue Ridge/Deland Weldon defeated Watseka 5-0, St. Joseph-Odgen defeated Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-2 on penalty kicks and Monticello defeated Iroquois West 2-0.
Hoopeston Area was back in action early Saturday morning when they took on Watseka.
Hoopeston Area shut-out Watseka 8-0 with Will Nogle as the winning goalkeeper.
The Cornjerkers who scored during the game were: Neil Williams on an a assist from Kamerin Cadel; Josh Delfino on an a assist from Neil Williams; Cameron Flint on an a assist from Ben Brown; Neil Williams on an a assist from Rhys Root; Noland Alwardt on an a assist from Ben Brown; Isaias Diaz (own goal) unassisted; Colby Burton on an a assist from Nick Hofer; and Nick Hofer unassisted.
The Cornjerkers were back in action later that afternoon when they took on Blue Ridge/Deland Weldon.
Josh Delfino made things 1-0 after receiving a pass from Neil Williams for his first of three goals on the day. Ben Brown was able to make things 2-0 with his rebound shot. Delfino put up two more goals, on unassisted and one on an assist from Lucas Hofer.
Hoopeston Area defeated BR/DW 4-1.
Hoopeston Area entered the championship game against Monticello undefeated in the tournament and with a 10-0-1 season record Saturday afternoon.
The Cornjerkers took a lead in the first half with an unassisted goal from Rhys Root, but the Sages answered with a goal of their own from Ethan Brakke on an assist from Jake Edmondson.
Monticello pulled ahead in the second half when Ian Cherry found the back of the net with six minutes left in the game.
Hoopeston Area pushed to make the few remaining minutes of the game count but were unable to put together a shot on the goal and took home their first loss of the season 2-1.
In the Cornjerker Classic third place game, Iroquois West took on Bloomington Central Catholic. Iroquois West defeated BCC 2-1.
Other results from Saturday’s games were: SJO 1 I. West 6; Monticello 5 OSF 0; BCC 2 BR/DW 1; Monticello 5 SJO 0; Watseka 2 BCC 6; OSF 2 I.West 1 (I. West wins PK 1-0).
The Cornjerkers now have a season record of 10-1-1 and will be back in action Monday against Judah Christian at 4:30 p.m. They will take on Schlarman Academy in Danville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. They will host Uni High at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.