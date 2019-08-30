The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers soccer team picked up a blow-out win over Watseka to start their season Monday.
Hoopeston Area scored in the first five minutes of the game when Cameron Flint found the back of the net with an unassisted shot.
Watseka’s Matthew Henieke answered this with Watseka’s only goal of the game.
Hoopeston Area would score five more times in the first half.
Neil Williams scored a hat trick of goals in the first half with assists from Rhys Root, Ethan Harding and Ben Brown.
Root scored on an assist from Isaias Diaz and Josh Delfino scored an unassisted goal.
The Cornjerkers weren’t done scoring as the game entered the second half.
Flint scored another unassisted goal, followed by a fourth goal from Williams, on an assist from Flint. Flint would put up another goal, on a Delfino assist, and Root would score his second goal of the game on an assist from Brown.
Hoopeston Area won the game 10-1.
The Cornjerkers took on St. Joseph-Ogden the following day and brought home a shut-out win.
Payton Berlin and Ben Brown were the architects of the Cornjerkers’ victory.
Berlin save all four shots on goal from the Spartans on the way to his first win and shut-out of the year.
Brown led the Cornjerkers in scoring by finding the back of the net twice, shooting his first of the season just over five minutes into the game. Josh Delfino rounded out the game for the Cornjerkers with a goal well into the second half. All three of the Cornjerker goals were unassisted.
The Cornjerkers shut out SJO 3-0.
Hoopeston Area hosted Rantoul Thursday night and picked up another shut out victory with Berlin in goal.
Cameron Flint got the Cornjerkers started with a goal off a rebound in the first half.
Neil Williams kept the pace up in the second half by scoring on an assist from Rhys Root.
Flint found the back of the goal again on an assist by Josh Delfino.
Ben Brown scored on an assist by Isaias Diaz and Flint picked up an hat trick of goals with a final successful shot assisted by Root.
Will Nogle, assisted by Nolan Alwardt, rounded off the game at 6-0 with a goal towards the end of the game.
Berlin picked up the 6-0 shut-out victory for Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area will return to action Monday when they face Decatur St. Thomas at home at 1 p.m.
Hoopeston Area’s season record currently stands at 3-0.