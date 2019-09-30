Hoopeston Area started a busy week with a blow out win over Unity Sept. 23.
The Cornjerkers soccer team defeated Unity 8-0 with goalkeeper Payton Berlin picking up the shut-out win.
Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown stepped up on offense with three goals as did Lucas Hofer, who found the back of the net twice.
Scoring for the Cornjerkers were: Ben Brown on an assist from Rhys Root, Lucas Hofer assisted by Nick Hofer, Brown assisted by Root, Root unassisted, Brown assisted Lucas Hofer, Lucas Hofer assisted by Kayden Wallace and Kamerin Cade unassisted.
The Cornjerkers returned to action the following night when they traveled to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
The Cornjerkers couldn’t overcome the Blue Devils and lost 4-0.
Scoring for the Blue Devils were: Drew Reifsteck (PK), Drew Reifsteck assisted by Hayden Rice, Cameron Douglas assisted by Drew Reifsteck and Cameron Douglas unassisted.
The Cornjerkers picked up a win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville Thursday.
Hoopeston Area shut out GRFW 5-0 with Berlin earning three saves during his 12th win of the season.
Cameron Flint had a big game for the Cornjerkers, picking up three goals for the Cornjerkers. Neil Williams also stepped up with two unassisted goals of his own.
Scoring for the Cornjerkers were: Neil Williams unassisted, Cameron Flint assisted by Neil Williams, Cameron Flint assisted by Neil Williams, Neil Williams unassisted and Cameron Flint assisted by Lucas Hofer.
The Cornjerkers took a trip to Charleston Friday and faced a difficult 2A opponent in Charleston High School.
The Cornjerkers fell to Charleston 4-0.
Scoring for Charleston were: Carter Gordon assisted by Zach Roach, Aly Abou-Riberio unassisted, Blake Garrett assisted by Aly Abou-Riberio and Eugene Ohba (Free Kick).
The Cornjerkers bounced back the following morning when they took on Teutopolis.
Hoopeston Area shut-out Teutopolis 3-0.
Goalkeeper Payton Berlin earned the shutout Saturday behind Josh Delfino’s two goals and Neil William’s one goal and assist.
The Cornjerkers currently have a season record of 16-3-1 and will be back in action Tuesday at home against Oakwood/Salt Fork for the annual Kick Cancer game at 4:30 p.m. They will host Schlarman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and travel to Iroquois West Saturday at 10 a.m.