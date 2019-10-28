Hoopeston Area High School cross country runners Allison Pickett and Michael Helmuth advanced to the Effingham sectional meet during Saturday’s Tuscola regionals.
Pickett placed 38th with a time of 21:19:34 in the girl’s race and Helmuth placed 47th with a time of 18:49:63 in the boy’s race.
Hoopeston Area’s Adam Dixon placed 63rd with a time of 20:50.05.
To qualify for sectionals, runners had to be one of the top five individuals not on a team or be on one of the teams that placed in the top seven of all the teams that participated.
The sectional meet will take place Saturday at Saint Anthony High School in Effingham. The girls meet will be at 10 a.m. and the boys meet will be at 11 a.m.