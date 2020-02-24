Members of the Hoopeston Area Board of Education raised concerns over how the Hoopeston Area FFA chapter is repaying their greenhouse loan and managing their farm plots during Thursday’s meeting at Hoopeston Area High School.
Hoopeston Area FFA Farm Manager Zach Carter presented a report on the plot the FFA manages nearby Hoopeston Area High School.
Carter informed the board that they had yield about $148 a bushel in soybeans from the plot near the high school.
He said the plot didn’t get sprayed until late in the season, so the yields were down.
Carter said they hoped to do better next year.
While Carter primarily planned on discussing the plot next to the high school, board members asked after the state of the other plots the FFA manages.
Asked about the FFA’s corn yields, Carter said the corn didn’t get enough nitrogen on it and didn’t yield as well, so the chapter will be going with a different company next planting season to handle applying anhydrous and providing seed for the corn plots.
Board Member Lawrence Jahn expressed his displeasure at the vague nature of the FFA’s reports on the plots.
“I think what the board would really like to see is a breakdown of the number of acres in those plots and what each one of those plots produced and what our revenue is,” he said.
Jahn reminded the FFA that the school board put up the money to pay for the chapter’s greenhouse several years ago on the condition that the chapter pay back the loan.
“The board stuck out its neck several years ago to provide you with a greenhouse,” he said. “We were supposed to be paid back x-amount each year over a five-year period. That bill has not been paid.”
Jahn feels that the FFA needs to show more accountability.
“As a board, we would like to see more accountability from whoever the farm manager is to give us a lot more specific detail than what was presented tonight,” he said.
Board Member Craig Lee also expressed his concerns, focusing on how the plots were actually managed.
“As we all know, there was a serious, serious planning issue next door,” he said.
Lee referred to the major issues with weeds in the fields as one of the major indicators of a problem.
“People who don’t even know how to farm knew that was a disaster,” he said.
Lee asked what sort of plan was in place to make certain that doesn’t happen again.
Carter outlined some of the problems that contributed to the issues at the plot.
He said the planter he used to plant to field got plugged up and the field wasn’t sprayed until late in the season due to continued delays on the part of the sprayer.
While Lee listened to Carter’s points, he told the student that, as a farmer, he has to be responsible for keeping on top of the people he’s working with and ensure that they keep to the agreed upon schedules.
“If that was real world, you’d lose the farm,” he said. “If you were renting it, the landlord would pull it from you; if you owned it, you’d go broke. Even in a bad year, you’re probably 40 bushel an acre under normal yields. And you’re getting a lot of your inputs for free. That’s not real world.”
Board Member Rich Eisenmann asked Carter who helps him plan out the schedules and suppliers for the FFA plots.
Carter said the ag teachers along with members of the Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni Association help determine those. Carter said his grandfather was also a big help in planning and planting the plots this year.
Eisenmann asked if any of Carter’s fellow FFA assisted with managing the plots.
“Are you the only one in FFA?” Eisenmann asked.
Carter said there are other FFA chapter members, but none of them wanted to be involved with the plot management this year.
Jahn said that managing the farm plots, at least the one located nearby the high school, should be a classroom experience for students in ag classes.
“Sitting on this board for the past several years, we haven’t seen that in reports coming back in,” he said. “And we certainly haven’t been receiving much in the way of revenue to pay for that greenhouse. I think, as a board, we’re looking for changes to be made.”
Eisenmann said it seems odd that students in FFA don’t want to be involved in ag-related activities like farming.
“The whole thing seems a little bit silly to me right now,” he said.
Eisenmann said the FFA needs to get more students out there to help Carter out when it comes to managing and farming these plots.
Board President Dave McFadden asked how Carter will take the input he received from the board and present it to his fellow FFA members.
Carter said he would take what he had heard and present it in class on Friday.
“Make sure we can get some changes made and get more people involved,” he said.
In other business:
- The board voted to continue paying for Danville Area Community College dual-enrollment through the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the board approved paying for these enrollments in 2018-19.
- Richardson also announced that discussion sessions related to the proposed one percent sales tax will be presented at 6:30 p.m. March 4 and March 9 at the Rankin Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
- Richardson also informed the board that, due to the school closing on Feb. 14, the final day of school will now be May 26.
- Richardson also outlined how a committee had been formed to determine what will done with equipment and mementos from Honeywell before it is demolished later this year.
One proposal from the committee is to take planks from the gym floor and inscribe them before selling them to the public.
Another proposal will be to add a page to the district website that will allow district teachers and staff to look over the equipment left in the building and claim it for their own classrooms should they need it.
Richardson said they may present an auction if there are enough pieces of classroom equipment leftover.
In personnel matters, the board approved the follow:
- Action to accept the resignation of Paulina Dabrowska as English Language Arts Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Action to employ Rain Hillard as part time technology assistant effective February 28, 2020 pending background check.
- Action to approve the following volunteers, pending a background check:
Tanya Eilts — High School Art Trip
Jemiriye Fakunle — District Mentoring Program
Jane Powell- Competitive Cheer
Hope Powell- Competitive Cheer
Reagan Shore — Competitive Cheer
Bailey Theesfeld — Ag Classroom