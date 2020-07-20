The Hoopeston Area Board of Education discussed plans for the demolition of Honeywell School during Thursday’s meeting.
As part of the timeline for the project, the board voted to allow unneeded items stored in Honeywell to be sold.
This will allow the district sell memorabilia within the building to community members.
Several pieces of school equipment such as desks, filing cabinets, a conference table and other items were given to other school districts in the region.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the building needs to be emptied of everything that isn’t going to be demolished with it before July 30 as that will be when contractors are invited into the building to develop plans for bids.
“We have to have everything out of the building that we want to keep by July 30,” he said.
Richardson said anything left in the building after July 30 will be incorporated into the bids for demolition.
While he’s open to selling items from the building to the public, Richardson said he wasn’t in favor of allowing people into the building unsupervised.
Richardson announced that a television and electronics collection will be presented in the Honeywell parking lot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 25.
He said this could be a good time for the district to present the items available to the public by allowing those interested to enter the building with an escort and see what is available.
Richardson also outlined details regarding the plans for the Honeywell property after the building is demolished.
He said the parking lot as well as the sidewalk in front of the building will remain and the land the building currently sits on will be reseeded with grass. He said they will also keep the cornerstone of the building.
Richardson said the district is in conversations about the playground equipment present on the property.
He said they are also having the lot appraised.
Richardson said bids for the project will be opened Aug. 18 and the board will be presented with the bids on Aug. 20.
In an unrelated discussion, Richardson outlined some preliminary plans for re-opening the school district for in-person learning in the fall.
Richardson said the district was still developing its plan for the fall, but said the plan will cover in-person and remote learning.
He said in-person learning presents a number of challenges under the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) guidelines.
One of the biggest challenges he mentioned dealt with transportation.
He said the district will be limited to 50 people, 48 students, a driver and a monitor, on a bus at one time and they will have to wear face coverings while on the bus since social distancing won’t be possible.
Beyond this, Richardson said students will have their temperature take before they get on the bus.
What to do if a student has a high temperature also creates a problem, Richardson said, as their parents will have often already left for work before the bus picks their children up.
Richardson said a solution would be to isolate the student on the bus, take them to school and isolate them at the school until a parent could be contacted to come in and pick them up.
While going to complete remote learning is the district’s back-up plan, Richardson said he could see the state pushing district to go to remote learning as the year goes on.
He said teachers want to have some in-person time with students in order to develop connections with their students and to teach their students how to utilize the technology they’ll need if the district goes to remote learning as a whole.
Richardson said remote learning will be available for students with pre-existing medical conditions or who don’t feel comfortable attending in-person classes during the pandemic.
A special meeting to further discuss the return-to-school plans for Hoopeston Area School District was set for Monday evening. See next week’s edition of The Chronicle for more from that meeting.
In other business:
- The board approved a requisition to Great Minds for Eureka Math materials for $29,276.08 through Title I funds.
- The board approved a requisition to Renaissance Learning for Accelerated Reader, & Star 360 licensing renewals for $29,198.00 through Title I funds.
- The board approved the salary increase of 2.5 percent for the second year of the superintendent employment contract.
- The board approved the Marching Band Summer Activity Plan and Show Choir auditions following IDPH guidelines following IDPH guidelines.
- The board approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Hoopeston Education Association for the 2020-21 school year.
- The board accepted bids for bread, fuel and milk products for fiscal year 21.
The board approved the following personnel items:
- Action to accept the resignation of Natalie Henkel as 1st Grade Teacher at Maple Elementary School effective June 15.
- Action to approve the resignation of Wendy Ochs as Science Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School and Ag Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School effective June 25.
- Action to approve the resignation of Anna Brutlag as 6th Grade English Language Arts Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective July 9.
- Action to employ Christy Lee as 7th/8th Grade English Language Arts Long Term Substitute at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of August 17,2020.
- Action to employ Dustin Wells as 8th Grade English Language Arts Long Term Substitute at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of August 17,2020.
- Action to employ Ben Cravens as 8th Grade Science Long Term Substitute at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of August 17.
- Action to employ Suzanne Boyer as Assistant Volleyball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Brock Baker as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13,2020.
- Action to employ Aaron Fell as 5th Grade Girls Basketball Coach for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Diana Judy as Student Activities Director at HAMS for the 20-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Maria Baldwin as a long-term substitute 6th grade ELA for the 20-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Cortni Morris as a personal paraprofessional HAMS for the 20-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Sarah Foster as a paraprofessional HAMS for the 20-21 school year with an effective date of August 13.
- Action to employ Donna Hiltz as the 8th grade special education teacher as a long term substitute (Finish her endorsement in October) & Assistant Student Activities Director at HAMS for the 20-21 school year with an effective date of August 13,2020.
- Action to approve the following volunteers for the 2020-21 school year:
Chanelle Davis — 9th Grade Volleyball.