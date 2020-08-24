The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a bid for the Honeywell School demolition project at Thursday’s board meeting.
Lee Farms Excavating, of Paxton, was selected after providing the low bid, $224,450, for the project.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said there were five bids for the project.
Richardson said the board had tentatively set a start date of September to begin demolition, but there was a discussion between the district and the contractor regarding the possibility of starting sooner should the bid be approved and the required paperwork completed prior to that.
“A lot of it depends on how busy they are and when they could get us in,” he said.
Board Member Lisa Leigh said one reason to wait until into September was to avoid demolishing the building around the National Sweetcorn Festival but the festival has been postponed until next September so there’s no reason to wait.
The board approved the bid and Board President Dave McFadden said he didn’t see any problem with moving up the timeline if Lee Farms can fit it into their schedule.
In an related discussion, Buildings and Grounds Director Tim Walsh reported that Brian Silver, of Silver Bros., helped remove the “Honeywell School” sign from the building last week.
Silver, along with the help of Walsh and Carl Ankenbrand, took the sign down and transported from the school grounds.
Walsh said the sign will be stored at Silver Bros. until the district decides what they want to do with it.
Walsh thanked Silver for his assistance with the sign.
“He donated his time, he didn’t charge us a thing for it,” he said.
Walsh said Silver has offered to assist the district with preserving Honeywell’s cornerstone as well if the district would like his help.