The Hoopeston Board of Education was faced with a difficult choice during last week’s special meeting to approve a return to school plan for the fall.
The board was presented with two plans regarding how in-person learning would be handled for students at Hoopeston Area Middle School and High School.
A committee composed of Hoopeston Area administrators and staff favored a plan, referred to as the A/B schedule, that would see students at the high school and middle school return to in-person learning for two days of instruction each week. The students would be divided into two groups with one group attending classes for half a day Monday and Thursdays and another attending class on Tuesdays and Fridays with Wednesdays being completely focused on remote-learning.
While students would only be in classrooms two days a week, they would still be receiving instruction and course work via remote learning on the days they weren’t in class.
The alternative plan, referred to as the block schedule, would see students attend in-person classes for half days each day of the week with a rotating class schedule.
Though each plan calls for different schedules of in-person instruction, the committee did point out that, in terms of overall instruction times for students, the plans provided essentially the same amount instruction time.
The committee favored the A/B schedule because it reduces the number of students in classrooms and hallways at the same time, thereby reducing the chances of students or teachers being infected with COVID-19.
Under the block schedule, committee members pointed out, there’s little that can be done to address the number of students in a classroom or in the hallways at one time and, due to classroom sizes, some classrooms will have more than 20 students in them at a time in close proximity to each other.
The block schedule, as presented, also created issues with scheduling for teachers as the rotating schedule would make it difficult for staff to be shared between schools.
The district is offering students the chance to attend school completely through remote learning this school year. Students will have the chance to choose that option during registration. Students will have the chance to opt in or out of remote learning at the end of the first quarter.
Under either plan, all students, staff and visitors to the school would have to wear masks at all times.
After more than three hours of discussion, board members were asked their thoughts on what plan they would like to see implemented.
Board Member Debbie Klaber said she could support either plan, but favored the A/B schedule.
Board Member Rich Eisenmann said he would vote in favor of the block schedule since it at least allows families the chance to make a choice that includes a mostly full week of school.
Eisenmann had previously brought up concerns about parents needing to make potentially life-altering decisions with regards to employment and child care as a result of students only being in class two days a week.
He said going with the block plan appealed to him because it allows parents to choose between a mostly full week of classes and going completely online with the remote learning plan.
Board Members Larry Jahn and Lisa Leigh favored the block plan as well.
Board Member Lee Cox said he would vote for the A/B plan since the committee of administrators and staff had recommended it.
Board President Dave McFadden said he wouldn’t vote for either plan as presented originally, though he said he was swayed by the A/B plan but only for the high school as he felt it didn’t cover the needs of the younger middle school students.
McFadden had previously raised concerns over the plan due to the fact that it meant students, especially students in the middle school who might be 13 and under, would be left at home for longer periods of time.
McFadden cited a report from RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) that stated incidences of child sexual abuse had increased during the school shutdown in the spring. McFadden also cited higher instances of physical abuse among children.
He said the plans for the district students in grades kindergarten through fifth ensures that students will be in-school each day of the week with plans in-motion to provide after school programs, but felt that the plans presented to the board for the middle school and high school didn’t address the younger students who will be attending the middle school.
Before the board moved forward with a vote, Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber chimed in with a potential change to the block schedule plan.
He recommended the block schedule plan be altered from a five-day week to a four-day week, Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, with Wednesday’s serving as a remote learning day.
Klaber said this would enable the high school and middle school to move forward with a consistent schedule, avoiding the rotating schedule that was initially called for and give staff a day during the week to do some deep cleaning in their classrooms as well as devote more time to handling their remote learning responsibilities.
He said they could arrange the dismissal times so that students were just receiving a “grab and go” style of lunch thus allowing the school staffs to avoid needing to organizing socially-distanced lunch periods.
Klaber said the schedule would also allow them to avoid the potential conflicts with shared-staff, at least between the middle school and high school, that had been previously mentioned during the block schedule presentation.
Middle School Principal Michelle White said there could still be some issues between shared staff from John Greer, but she said these details could be sorted out.
However, White pointed out that this plan doesn’t address socially distancing students in the classroom or in the hallways.
HEA President Dylan Swank echoed these sentiments and expressed concern for the teachers and staff who will be working in these classrooms with, in some cases, more than 20 students each period.
Maple Principal Suzi Root raised an objection to the proposed changes to the block plan, pointing out that the changes hadn’t been considered by the committee that initially came up with the plan.
McFadden asked if the board should adjourn the meeting and set another meeting for later in the week to allow the committee to meet and draw up a new plan that the board could vote on.
After a quick straw poll of the committee members from the high school and middle school, all of whom were present at the meeting, Klaber said they were in favor of just having the board vote on the compromise plan that evening rather than put off a decision again.
During the July 20 special board meeting, district principals had stressed the need for a plan to be put in place as soon as possible so that they would have a framework to start drawing up plans for their individual buildings.
After voting against the A/B schedule proposal, the board approved the amended block schedule.
After the vote, Swank brought up the issue that some district staff have pre-existing medical conditions and will likely wish to take leave rather than work during the pandemic due to health concerns.
Richardson said there is a new type of leave, similar to FMLA, designed specifically for this pandemic.
Swank said the HEA and the board would need to meet to discuss the specifics of staff leave.
In other business:
- The board approved a Title I expenditure for headphones from monoprice.com for $12,426.24.
- The board also approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to accept the resignation of Mia Harrier as 5th Grade Special Education Teacher at John Greer Elementary School effective July 13, 2020 .
- Action to approve the resignation of Madie Stock as Girls Track Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective July 16, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Ryan Jones as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School and Boys Track Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective July 23, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Charles Grant as District Custodian at Maple Elementary School effective August 3, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Marilyn Hollen as District Custodian at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective August 3, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jill Bence as Part-Time Secretary at Maple Elementary School effective July 22, 2020.
- Action to employ Mara Sutton as Reading Teacher/RtI Interventionist Long Term Substitute at John Greer Elementary with an effective date of August 17, 2020.
- Action to employ the following volunteers: Maria Baldwin — Cross Country