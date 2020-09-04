The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a revised collective bargaining agreement with the Hoopeston Education Association in an abbreviated meeting Sept. 2.
This new contract superseded the previous contract the board had approved in July. The HEA had approved the revised contract prior to the board meeting.
Board President Dave McFadden said the new contract only features one change: a paragraph that had been inadvertently omitted.
He said revised agreement included the paragraph.
McFadden said payroll was dependent on the paragraph being included in the agreement so the board opted to hold a special meeting Sept. 2 to approve the revised contract rather than wait until their regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 17.
“It was important that we didn’t wait until Sept. 17,” he said.