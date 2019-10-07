The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers took on the Westville Tigers in Friday’s Homecoming game
The Cornjerkers put in a valiant efforts, but couldn’t overcome Westville and fell 36-14.
HAAP’s Justin Jones had four carries for 42 yards during the game with his longest run lasting 38 yards.
Josh Delfino had two catches on the night for the Cornjerkers for 63 yards total, including a 54-yard touchdown catch. Delfino also had four kick-offs for 138 yards, with his longest kick being 49 yards.
Abel Colunga had one touchdown catch for 20 yards.
On defense, Hunter Cannon had 14 tackles, six solo and eight assists, and one interception during the game.
Nathan Torres had four tackles, two solo and two assists, and one fumble recovery.
Isaiah Debban had 12 tackles, two solo and 10 assists.
Chris Catron had three punts for 109 yards with his longest punt being 41 yards.
As it was Homecoming week for Hoopeston Area, the Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime at the game.
This year’s Homecoming Court included: Hunter Tate, Nolan Alwardt, Colby Burton, Lucas Hofer, Erin Anderson, Payton Small, Baylee Glass and Sadie Drayer.
Burton and Small were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.