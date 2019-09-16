The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers took on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on the road in football action Friday night.
BHRA jumped out to an early lead when Brody Sexton scored on a 30-yard pass from Avery McConkney with 10:26 remaining the quarter. Caleb Lahey followed this up with a three yard rush to find the endzone with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Jacob Akins found the endzone with 16 second left in the first quarter on a 24-yard rush.
BHRA went into the second quarter up 21-0 and they would continue to dominate in the second quarter as Lahey put up two more touchdowns, one on a 10 yard rush and ther other on a 12 yard rush, in quick succession. Weston Strawser scored on a short three-yard rush and Akins added another touchdown to his tally on a 50 yard pass from Dawson Dodd.
The Blue Devils went into the half up 48-0.
The Cornjerkers would go on to score late in the third quarter when Hunter Cannon scored on a two-yard pass from Elijiah Venecia.
BHRA would put up their final touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter when Michael Hackman scored on a 12-yard rush.
BHRA would defeat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 54-6.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac will return to action Friday night when they travel to Oakwood at 7 p.m.