The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a new code of conduct for spectators at school district extracurricular events during last week’s meeting.
Superintendent Robert Richardson outlined the new regulations, which crafted by Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber, Middle School Principal Michelle White Richardson and District Athletic Director Nate Burkowski.
Richardson said the code was created by taking inspiration from other school’s codes of conduct for spectators.
The new code will call for an initial verbal warning followed by a 10 day suspension from attending events and, finally, up to a one year suspension, following a hearing, following the third offense.
Richardson told the board that the administrators felt that “once someone gets to the second or third offense, they’re probably going to keep rolling.”
Event supervisors will keep track of infractions with forms that record the name and date of the event along with the name of the person who committed the offense.
Hoopeston Area Board of Education President Dave McFadden hopes this new code of conduct will help foster a good atmosphere at sporting events.
Asked when the code of conduct will be implemented, Richardson said he feels they can have it in place before the start of the winter sports season.
The district plans on having the code of conduct printed on a banner for district gyms along with being printed in programs and being read aloud before games.
Board members asked if the code of conduct could be implemented in time for the homecoming football game.
Richardson said they likely wouldn’t be able to have everything printed in time, but they could read the new rules before the game.
In other business, the board approved the fiscal year 2020 district budget with $400,000 more in expenditures from the previous year.
McFadden said these increases included increased personnel costs as well as $78,000 more in building expenses.
District Business Manager Mark Eighner said the additional money for building expenses was budgeted in case of unexpected building projects through the year.
The board also approved $30,000 to cover the cost of athletic trainer services from Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center starting July 1.
For the past 10 years or so Carle has provided the athletic trainer services free of charge to the district.
However, this year, Hoopeston Area approached Carle about providing a licensed clinic social worker.
Richardson said Carle agreed to provide a social worker, once they are able to make one available, but would be unable to provide both athletic trainer and social worker services to the district free of charge.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Carle to provide LCSW services to the district during the meeting as well.
Richardson said Carle is currently seeking a qualified individual to fill the position, but has had some difficulty finding qualified applicants.
In other business:
- The board approved transferring money out of and closing several bank accounts connected to the Middle School that had been dormant for several years.
- The board also approved an updated facility use policy.
Richardson said the policy enables the district to allow non-district entities to use district facilities without charges unless an event or gathering is taking place on a day when there would normally be no staff on-site, such as a weekend.
In these cases, Richardson said, a fee will be charged to cover the cost of ensuring a district staff member is on-hand during the event.
“We will not charge you a fee unless it is at a time when we do not have people in place,” he said.
The new policy includes a form that requires anyone interested in using district facilities to say who they are, what they want to use the facility for, contact information, roughly how many people will be attending and if they will need a staff member to work. The new policy also requires any group using district facilities to be insured.
- Hoopeston Education Association President Dylan Swank addressed the board with his monthly report.
Swank said he and fellow teacher Tom Sage spoke with Richardson recently about a few relatively small but important issues teachers and staff had reported.
One of these issue was heat in the buildings, especially Maple and John Greer, during the first few weeks of the school year.
Swank said he had heard from many teachers whose classrooms were over 80 degrees at times.
Swank spoke with Richardson about setting up some kind of heat index that might trigger some kind of automatic dismissal.
“If it’s 80 degrees in that classroom and there are 15 or 20 eighth graders in that room, there’s probably not a lot of learning going on anyway,” he said.
Swank also reiterated his hopes of forming some kind of communication council to help facilitate better communications between the HEA and the board.
Swank said he and Richardson also discussed finding a better system to manage who distributes medication to students at each building in the district and ensuring more teachers and staff are included in the district leadership team.
The board also approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to accept the employment of Kaaryn Wyss as Assistant Volleyball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2019-20 school year with an effective date of August 14, 2019.
- Action to accept the employment of Darryl Fletcher as 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2019-20 school year with an effective date of September 19, 2019.
- Action to accept the employment of Brittany Sizemore as Bus Driver Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 for the 2019-20 school year with an effective date of August 19, 2019.
- Action to accept the employment of Brittany Sizemore as Part-Time Cafeteria Worker for Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 for the 2019-20 school year with an effective date of August 19,2019.
- Action to accept the employment of Ron Cade as 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2019-20 school year with an effective date of September 19,2019.
- Action to approve the employment of Tyler Rush as a 3rd grade teacher at John Greer beginning January 6, 2020 pending approval of a background check.
- Action to approve Angie Torres to co-sponsor the MS student council for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Action to approve Angie Simpson to co-sponsor the MS student council for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of David Sanders as 3rd Grade Science Teacher at John Greer Elementary with an effective date of August 13,2019.
- Action to accept the resignation of Megan Tucker as Special Education Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of August 12,2019.
- Action to approve the following volunteers: Cheryl Steiner — District youth mentoring program.
The Hoopeston Area Board of Education will next meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the high school library.