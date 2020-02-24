The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team will present a “Paws for a Cause Cookout” fundraiser March 7 at the Hoopeston VFW.
Dinner will be presented from 5-7 p.m.
The menu will include: hamburgers, cheeseburgers or hot dogs with baked beans, choice of potato salad or chips and a dessert.
Cost for adults will be $8 in advance or $10 at the door. The fee for children (age 10 and under) is $4 in advance or $5 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the HART shelter or from a shelter volunteer.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Rockin’ Roy Kohl and will presented from 7-10 p.m. at the VFW.
The event will also feature a raffle, 50-50 drawing and a silent auction.