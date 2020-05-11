The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of society.
One of the largest impacts the pandemic has had is the disruption of school schedules.
With in-person school attendance cancelled starting in mid-March, students, teachers and parents have had to adapt to a new paradigm utilizing remote-learning from home.
As a result of this, the class of 2020 has lost out on several months of their final year in high school and the memories they potentially would have made in the process.
Hoopeston Area School District wanted to do something special for these seniors and have planned out several special graduation activities to celebrate them.
Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber discusses the upcoming graduation activities with The Chronicle Thursday.
The activities will start Saturday with a parade featuring the graduates in their caps and gowns driving along the National Sweetcorn Festival Grand Parade route starting at the Lorraine Theatre on Main Street and ending at McFerren Park.
Seniors will meet at the High School in the front parking lot at 9:30 a.m. to receive instructions and the parade will start at 10 a.m.
Klaber thanked the Brad Hardcastle and the Hoopeston Jaycees for providing signs for each of the graduates to display on their during the parade.
“There’s a whole lot of community pitching in to try to make this as special for our seniors as we can because we know they’ve already had to lose so many great memories,” he said. “We want to give them some special memories that nobody else will have hopefully.”
On Sunday, Klaber said the school will present a virtual graduation at 3 p.m.
The broadcast will be played on NewWave Channel 16 and will be posted on the district’s webpage for people to view. DVDs of the ceremony will be made available to seniors in the weeks that follow.
The virtual graduation will include many of the traditional graduation ceremony components such as speeches, the senior class video, acknowledgment of each graduate, and presentation of the Class of 2020.
“The virtual graduation is going to hold many of the same elements we normally have, just in an online format,” he said.
He said the video will include pre-recorded speeches from himself, the valedictorian, salutatorians and class officers.
While the roll call of each student will be reserved for the Aug. 2 ceremony, Klaber said the video will feature a section where each graduate’s name appears on-screen with their senior picture.
The senior video honoring the class of 2020 will be played alongside these photos and as part of the recessional section of the video. Klaber said this will replace the senior song for the ceremony as the senior video is normally played prior to the ceremony.
Seniors will have the chance to receive their diplomas in-person Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. in the Middle School Gym.
Klaber said this ceremony will be the same as the traditional graduation ceremony.
However, he said, they likely won’t have of the graduates at the ceremony as many of the seniors will have moved on with their lives, entering military service or college or the workforce, and won’t be available to attend the ceremony.
“We’re going to still make sure that, even if we don’t have those kids there, we’re going to acknowledge their names during that time,” he said.
Planning for these events took some work, Klaber said, as guidelines from the Illinois State Board of Education regarding graduation ceremonies were changed.
“We actually have changed this about four different times because of the different regulations and things that have come up,” he said.
Klaber said the school district wanted to find a way to do something special to honor the students.
“We didn’t want to do a drive-thru graduation because we didn’t feel that that really honored our students,” he said.
He said the parade and the virtual graduation will give parents, staff and the community the chance to honor seniors at the same time and date that they would have normally had the graduation ceremony.
“We’ve tried to make the most of a bad situation for them,” he said.
In addition to these activities, the school district has also taken other steps to honor seniors.
The school is presenting “Senior Shout Outs” for graduates which feature a small survey from each senior along with their senior photo. These are then posted on the school district’s Facebook page.
Klaber thanked paraprofessional Ginger Gonzalez for putting together the shout-outs and post three to five of the shout-outs a day as the district counts down to graduation.
“It’s just a way to get some recognition for our seniors,” he said. “We thought it was a really cool countdown to graduation.”
The district also provided each graduate with a yard sign featuring their name and photo.
Klaber thanked high school teachers Kevin Root and Kelly Ankenbrand for creating the signs after parents asked for them.
Klaber also thanked Superintendent Robert Richardson and the Hoopeston Area Board of Education for approving funds to purchase the signs so that each senior could get one free sign.
“It’s just another way we can try to give our seniors the recognition they deserve and make it special for them,” he said.