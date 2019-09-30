Helen Delores (Holt) James
Helen Delores (Holt) James, 91, of Potomac, passed away at 6 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019, at Country Health, in Gifford.
Helen was born on July 20, 1928, in rural Potomac, the daughter of Richard Ezra and Laura Nettie (McGlaughlin) Holt.
A celebration of Helen James life will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at No. 10 Church of Christ, with Pastor Ted Rohde officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in Partlow Cemetery, in Armstrong. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac.
