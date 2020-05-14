Heather Ann Danks nee Reese, Jan. 14, 1974 to May 10, 2020
“Just like the sunset sky; she wasn’t perfect; she was all colors mixed into one; haphazardly but beautifully”
Heather loved her childhood in Hoopeston, with her mother and Grandma Waneta.
As a teen she moved Winamac, Ind., when Maryann wed Allen Finke. She loved weekends and vacations with her Dad. She attended Manchester College and Purdue University.
Heather graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Purdue School of Pharmacy. She moved to LaCrosse, Wisc., and was a loving friend to many there, especially Heather (Tanner) Aselson.
She spent many hours hiking the bluffs over the Mississippi River and as she did Heather would fill garbage bags with the trash that others had left behind. Heather loved nature for all its majesty and beauty.
Heather is survived by her parents Maryann Finke (Allen) and Robert Reese, many aunts uncles and cousins, and two step-brothers.