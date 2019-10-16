The Vermilion County Health Department will hold an adult flu clinic from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21 in the Grant Township Office at 525 South Market Street in Hoopeston.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive their annual flu shot. According to the CDC, immunity from the flu shot takes about two weeks to build and lasts up to 12 months. Because immunity does wane over time, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot annually.
The cost for adult flu shots, for those 19 years of age and older, at the clinic will be $38.00. The Health Department can bill Medicare, Medicaid, State Employees' employers and most private insurance plans for adult flu shots. Individuals should be prepared to present proof of these types of coverage at the time of vaccination.
Children from ages 6 months through 18 years old may schedule a flu shot through the Health Department’s Immunization Division by calling 431-2662 ext. 249. The child’s parent or guardian must accompany the child for the vaccination. The cost for vaccinations for children under the age of 19 will also be $38.00, unless the child is eligible for the Vaccine for Children immunizations that are provided through the state.
The Health Department can accept credit and debit card payments for vaccinations, but the department charges users a small service fee for the convenience.
“We are ready to help Vermilion County residents prepare for the upcoming flu season,” said Nurse Coordinator Susan Fauver. “We are using a quadrivalent vaccine to provide protection against four strains of flu.”
The Vermilion County Health Department encourages everyone to take preventative measures to decrease the spread of germs this flu season. “We encourage everyone to protect themselves and their family by getting their annual flu shot this year and to practice the following steps to preventing flu illness,” said Fauver.
• Wash your hands with soap and hot water, and keep hand sanitizers nearby as a backup.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Maintain your personal space (three to six feet) away from other people.
• Cough/sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and properly dispose of it immediately, then wash your hands.
• Keep your hands away from your face -- especially your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Frequently sanitize hard surfaces, like countertops and door knobs.
• Teach your children to wash their hands properly.
In addition to flu shots, the Health Department also offers pneumonia shots, shingles shots and other vaccines by appointment.
For more information, call the Health Department at 431-2662, ext. 249, or visit their website at www.vchd.org.