Hoopeston Education Association President Dylan Swank reported that the HEA and the Board of Education had reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract during the June Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
He said there are still some small details to work out.
Swank thanked the HEA’s and the school board’s bargaining committees for their work on the contract.
He said there were more than a dozen people who donated hours and hours of time on both sides of the negotiating table to work out this contract.
“Especially in the face of what’s been an unsure and trying time,” he said.
Swank said he appreciated the fact that the negotiating teams were willing to go outside the comfort zone and attempt a new format for the bargaining process while coping with the challenges they are facing in the midst of a pandemic.
“Our HEA team started meeting in November and no one could have predicted then that, come March, it would feel like it was the apocalypse,” he said.
Swank said the effects of the pandemic forced the HEA to confront pretty serious questions and concerns as a group and threw their bargaining into a loop as well.
He said there were questions over how the outbreak would lessen available revenue for schools and funding the district might receive from the state.
Although there’s a budget in place now, Swank said there are still question marks around what the state budget will actually cover.
Swank said both the HEA and the school board were willing to compromise to find the best deal they could while negotiating.
He said there is still work to do and hard questions to ask, but he was pleased to see the board’s negotiating team acknowledged there is still work to be done and willing to continue to work to resolving these questions.
“The HEA and the board have a mutual responsibility, a shared responsibility, to make Hoopeston Area the best place to work and the best place to learn,” he said. “I truly believe working conditions are learning conditions and this agreement, despite the challenges we faced in coming to it, goes a long way towards furthering that common goal.”
Swank said everybody is ready to get back to normal, educators more than most.
“We miss our students, our classrooms, our hallways, our buses,” he said. “Whatever we face in August, we’ll be ready to face it, just like we did in March, but we’re also ready to face the shared challenge and embrace the shared work of negotiating a better future for our district together.”
Board President Dave McFadden also commented on the negotiations, echoing Swank’s pride in the work that went into them.
“I think there is a lot to be proud of,” he said. “Each side showed how much they care about this district in the concessions that they made. Each side showed how much they respect each other by the level of conversation that we had, the level of transparency that was there.”
McFadden said the negotiations were handled by the board’s committees largely without legal counsel and, while there were some initial doubts, the approach led to excellent dialogue between the two groups.
“We entered this with an understanding of what was important to each side and I really feel a one-year agreement was the right thing to do because the association had brought some genuine concerns that deserve discussion in better times than we’re in right now.”
McFadden said they will begin next year’s negotiations beginning this fall and he expect they will be handled as respectfully and cordially as this year’s negotiations went.
In other business, Superintendent Robert Richardson discussed the upcoming school year, specifically, whether or not students will be returning to in-person attendance.
Richardson, speaking prior to the Illinois State Board of Education publishing its re-opening guidelines, said the district leadership team is working on its own re-opening plan for the fall.
He said the team is getting input from each of the district’s building leadership teams, working with teachers to determine how specific issues could be addressed.
Richardson said the district would also need to wait for additional guidance from the ISBE before making any concrete plans.
In other business:
- The board approved an amended 2019-20 calendar.
- The board approved administrative and district office salaries for the 2020-21 year.
- The board approved purchasing 28 Dell desktop computers and monitors for $30,793.84.
The board accepted the following resignations: Angelique Jerome as bus driver, effective Dec. 30, 2019; and at the end of the school year, from Patricia Martin, part time Maple speech aide; Ginger Gonzalez fifth grade girls basketball coach; Diana Judy, HAMS English teacher; Brooke Walsh, sixth grade basketball coach and high school girls basket-ball assistant coach; Kaaryn Baer, HAHS assistant volleyball coach; Darryl Fletcher, eighth grade boys basketball coach.
- The board approved hiring the following personnel, pending background checks: Karmalita Perez, Alternative Learning Center supervisor and Randall Sperry, middle/high school choral director, first and second grade general music teacher, middle/high school show choir co-director, color guard sponsor and half musical sponsor; Sara Troxel and Jennifer Robinson as extended school year teachers at Maple and John Greer, respectively; Destiny Kistler, HAHS science teacher; Ashley Beauvois middle/high school show choir co-director; and Alissa Young, sixth grade math teacher.
- The board approved the following middle/high school baseball volunteers: Chris
Small, Bryce Leigh and Brady Gaddis.
- The board approved the transfer of personal aide Karen Smith from John Greer to Hoopeston Area Middle School.