As students and staff return to school later this week, they do so as the country is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic, new guidelines and restrictions will be in place at local schools and much of the responsibility for implementing and enforcing these restrictions will fall on district teachers and staff.
Dylan Swank, president of the Hoopeston Education Association, spoke with The Chronicle about the added responsibilities faculty and staff will have as school resumes on Thursday.
“Essentially, teachers at Hoopeston Area, this coming year, are going to be doing twice the work they normally would,” Swank said. “Because not only are they providing their normal in-person instruction, but they’re also going to be providing remote learning instruction for close to 30 percent of students.”
Swank said that roughly 30 percent of students either have or are expected to choose remote learning over in-person learning this semester.
“Teachers are responsible for their ‘normal’ instruction and assessment for their in-person classroom, but they’re also responsible for transferring all of that into a remote-learning setting.”
Swank said this will involve recording lessons and making all of their assessments virtual.
“That’s doubling their normal workload,” he said.
Swank said that in-person instruction likely won’t be significantly different that previous years, though he recognizes that the social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will require some changes.
“Obviously all staff and teachers and students in the building are going to be expected to follow social distance guidelines and wear masks,” he said. “And those are going to create some differences in normal instruction.”
Swank said teachers will still follow best practices for instruction and do group work and collaborative working wherever they can while keeping the previously mentioned restrictions in mind.
“Obviously we’re going to be a lot more limited in what that in-person collaboration looks like in terms of maintaining safe and healthy social distancing and size of groups and classrooms,” he said. “Those things are going to change, but the core of in-person instruction is probably not going to be that much different from how it looked in the past aside from the necessary changes for student and staff health and safety.”
Asked about what kind of added responsibilities teachers might need to take outside of the classroom with regards to monitoring hallways during passing periods or students arrivals and dismissals, Swank it will vary from building to building.
Swank said students at Maple and John Greer won’t be moving between classrooms or moving through the hallways too often, so the staff in those buildings won’t have too many added responsibilities outside the classroom.
He said that will be different at the Middle School and High School since students will be moving classrooms throughout the day which will teachers to take on much more stringent cleaning and sanitizing between classes since their classrooms will be exposed to several different groups of students per day.
Swank said, who spoke with The Chronicle Aug. 14, there were still question marks at the Middle School and High School regarding how staff are going to be expected to make sure their room is freshly sanitized for students while also being in the hallways to enforce social distancing.
“We have some answers for those things right now, but there are still a whole lot of question marks,” he said. “Staff and administrators are working incredibly hard to get those answers and I think we’ve made some good progress thus far, there are just some things we’re going to have to figure out.”
Swank pointed out that they may find that some of there plans won’t work after the first day of school and they may need to rethink and implement new plans based on what they see after students are back in school.
“There are going to be things we haven’t thought of,” he said.
Beyond teachers, personnel throughout the district are also taking on added responsibilities this school year.
Swank said district bus drivers and monitors have the added responsibility of screening students before they get on the bus and come to school each morning.
He said this process will increase the amount of time it takes to finish a bus route.
“It’s going to add time to their routes overall,” Swank said. “All of a sudden a bus driver’s day, adding a minute for each student, just got an hour longer in the morning and an hour longer in the afternoon and the same thing for the bus monitors.”
Swank said they were working on timing out routes under this new system last week to see how they can complete them in the most efficient way possible.
When it comes to teacher’s aides and paraprofessionals, Swank said they are going to be responsible for many of the same things teachers are in terms of helping to reach to remote-learners and making sure they get what they need as well as helping to enforce social distancing guidelines in the building.
Swank said the custodial staff will have a huge amount of new responsibilities in terms of actually sanitizing and disinfecting every shared classroom and shared space each day.
District cooks will be spending their times prepping take home meals for kids and remote learners each day and helping to distribute them weekly.
“Everybody is having to change their ‘normal’ for returning to school this year,” he said. “Everybody who is in school has new and added responsibilities and that includes teachers and administrators and support staff.”
Asked if staff members have raised any concerns about returning to school this semester, Swank said the biggest concern remains staff and student safety.
“I think that should be at the forefront of any decision we make as a district,” he said. “And I still have concerns about the plan the district has adopted, specifically at the middle school and high school level.”
Swank said the elementary school staff and teachers administrators said they feel comfortable returning to school with their students.
He said they felt like their class sizes were small enough that they could do that safely.
“I trust those people as experts,” he said. “They know their students and they know their classrooms and they know what they can do.”
On the other hand, Swank said, middle school and high school staff have consistently said classrooms are not big enough and class sizes are too large to safely accommodate learning come the start of the school year.
“I still have concerns because our district plan doesn’t really address the importance of social distancing in classrooms,” he said.
Swank said talks are ongoing with between the HEA and the district regarding how they can mitigate some of the risk when it comes to having too many students at one time in some of the smaller classrooms as well as how they can make sure that the nearly 50 percent of HEA members who are high-risk have appropriate accommodations.
“We aren’t quite sure what that’s going to look like yet, although we are getting very close to crunch time,” he said. “I’m just hopeful that the district is seriously considering the risk these staff members are going to be taking when they return to in-person school.”
While Swank admits that he has a lot of concerns around the return-to-school plan in general with regards to being able to effectively social distance and being able to teach students should a quarantine be put in place, one aspect of the plan he does appreciate is the significant amount of time the plan provides for staff to focus on remote learning.
“We have roughly 30 percent of students who are not going to be in the building physically and it falls on staff to make sure that they have the access to excellent public education they have always had just in a setting that looks a little bit different,” he said.
Swank said staff will have at least two hours at the end of each school day to devote to remote learning efforts.
He said they also recognize that the content being presented to remote-learners must mirror the content that is being presented to in-person learners.
“Not only to make sure all the same standards are hit, but also so that, when it does come time either for everybody to go remote, which may happen through the governor’s office or it may happen if we have an outbreak here in Hoopeston or when it comes time for everybody to return to school when we have a vaccine or we know it’s safe to do that, we want to make sure the content between those two groups of students is aligned so that that the transition back is as smooth and seamless as possible,” Swank said.
Swank recognizes that remote-learning efforts didn’t go as well as they could have last spring.
Part of the reason for that, Swank said, was due to the fact that the governor’s office essentially told school districts they were going remote on a Friday afternoon without any warning or having a real plan in place.
“We had no idea what that looked like, we had no idea how long it was going to last,” he said. “I think that Hoopeston Area administrators and teachers and staff did the best job that they could with what we were handed, which was essentially no notice.”
Swank said the district’s remote learning practices this time around are much stronger, fleshed out and include specific plans for instruction.
“I think they’re going to work much better, not only because we’ve had some experience with it, but because we’ve had much more time to think through these things and to prepare for them,” he said. “I’m actually really looking forward to the creativity that staff are going to be able to show in providing best instructional practices for their remote-learners. I think it’s going to go incredibly well.”