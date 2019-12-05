The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is organizing a fundraiser to raise $60,000 to upgrade and add-on a new dog kennel to their existing shelter.
A generous donor has come forward who will match every dollar up to $30,000 for the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team’s (HART) plans to expand their kennel area at the shelter.
“Please help us by donating,” HART President Sherry Klemme said. “This is so important to us and the homeless dogs we care for! No amount is too small.”
Klemme outlined how HART purchased a dated veterinary clinic and the current dog kennels are too small, rusted and, in some cases, actually falling apart.
She said the new addition to the kennel area these donations will fund will provide a more modern and spacious set-up for the comfort of the dogs and people who view them.
Klemme said the additional will also provide a total segregation between dogs and cats.
“We believe that every pet matters,” she said. “No pet should suffer.”
HART provides an open-door shelter as a no-kill safe environment for lost, unwanted, abused, sick and injured animals. HART ensures that those animals receive love and medically necessary care to enjoy quality of life and to find forever homes by way of adoption.
HART is a registered 501 c 3 not-for-profit, no-kill animal rescue. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
HART hopes to have the donations for the kennel addition raised by Jan. 1.
People can donate to the project through a GoFundMe page on HART’s public Facebook page or by mailing donations to HART at 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, Ill. 60942 or by calling 217-283-0779.