Harold Wayne Heidrick
Harold Wayne Heidrick, 75, of Danville, passed away at 9:08 p.m. July 23, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Danville, the son of Arthur and Perrie (Compton) Heidrick. He married Carol Ehlenfeld on September 17, 1961. She survives.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Eddie’s farm shop, with Charlie Strange officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.