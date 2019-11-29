Harold Junior Bishop, 79, of Hoopeston, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 22, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Feb. 2, 1940 in Hoopeston, the son of William Lee and Elsie Mae (Hurt) Bishop. He married Carol Ann Denton on Sept. 15, 1962 in Hoopeston. She survives.
She is also survived by two daughters, Sandra (Roger) Burton of Hoopeston, IL and Karen (Ken) Sweet of Hoopeston, IL; two grandchildren, Kyle Scot Sweet and Nathan Burton; one nephew, Randy Richards; and one uncle, Don Dean.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Connie Cramer; and one nephew, Larry Richards.
Harold worked at American Can Co. for 42 years until his retirement in 2001 He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and playing on the computer. He also enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with his family.
Harold proudly gave the gift of life through organ donation.
Per his wishes, he was cremated, and no services will be held.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Harold’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.