Harlan Howard Thornsbrough, 91, formerly of Alvin, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020 at The Waters of Covington.
He was born March 5, 1928, on a farm east of Alvin, the son of Ennis and Evelyn (Hughes) Thornsbrough. He married Vernice Wylder on June 1, 1947 in Alvin. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2011.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service were conducted Feb. 14 at Bethel Cemetery in rural Alvin, with Harlan’s grandson, Brock Thornsbrough, officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.