Eldon and Betty Hari will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Oct. 26.
Eldon Hari and Betty Wagoner were married in the First Christian Church in Hoopeston, Illinois, 67 years ago. They are still active members of the First Christian Church, and are still residents of Hoopeston.
The Haris have three children: Peggy married to Sam Pratt; Bruce (Chris) Hari; and, Patty married to Jerry Koschnick.
They have four grandchildren: Jamie, Derek, Denise, and Sarah Compton, and four great-grandchildren.