In another move to help alleviate the state’s current severe teacher shortage, Illinois Gov. Rod Pritzker signed House Bill 2078, which passed the General Assembly in the final days of the 2019 session, which phases in an increase to the minimum teacher salary in the state and will raise it to $40,000 over the next four years.
The state has been suffering from a teacher shortage for several years and Pritzker said that 1,500 teaching positions across the state have gone unfilled as a result.
The new law raises the minimum salary to $32,076 in the 2020-2021 school year. It then adds $2,500 in each of the next two years, finally arriving at $40,000 in the 2023-2024 school year. After that, mandatory increases will be indexed to inflation.
In order to get a local perspective on this news, The Chronicle spoke with Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson and Hoopeston Education Association Dylan Swank about how the change would impact the district and if they see it making a difference in the statewide teacher shortage.
Richardson said the district’s starting pay for teachers, which for the current school year is $35,094, isn’t too far removed from the $40,000 mark the state has set.
“We’re not too far off from that,” he said. “We will be entering into collective bargaining with the HEA in the spring, so, at this point, it’s kind of difficult for us to say what starting salaries will be for next year without going through that negotiating process.”
Richardson said he doesn’t foresee any issues with Hoopeston Area reaching the new minimum within the timeframe the state has set.
“I don’t think there’s a problem with us being able to reach the $40,000 mark, it’s just a matter of how quickly we negotiate to get there,” he said.
As for whether this will help alleviate the state’s teacher shortage, Richardson believes the salary increase is a start.
“When it comes to teachers, we need to show them our full support and be a constant encourager to them,” he said. “Education is a tough business and I think that when you have teachers who are making the varying amounts they do from school district to school district, I understand what the state’s trying to do I just don’t know if they thought the process through.”
Richardson thinks increasing the salaries will help with teacher retention, but there are still a lot of uncertainties for new teachers.
“I think they’ve been under appreciated by our state for quite some time,” he said.
Richardson said the state’s decision to stop requiring teachers to pass the basic skills test to receive a Professional Education License will also help with the teacher shortage. The test was controversial and proved a barrier for many new teachers seeking to enter the education field.
Richardson took the basic skills test years ago and said it was very difficult then and has undergone several revisions since he took it.
“To have that many people be unable to pass it, there’s something wrong and it’s not a reliable assessment,” he said.
Swank feels the bill goes a long way towards addressing those sorts of inequities in small rural communities, which are most often the ones that struggle to attract qualified teachers.
“The state is in the midst of what really is an unparalleled teacher shortage,” Swank said. “There are thousands of teaching jobs going unfilled across the state and there are districts, even in our area, that have starting pay at $28,000 right now. To ask someone whose gone through four years of college and have accumulated thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars of student debt to do an incredibly demanding job for $28,000 a year is untenable.”
Asked whether the state’s decision to remove the basic skills test requirement from the Professional Education License process will also have an impact on the teacher shortage, Swank said he thinks it will, but believes the salary increase will make more of a difference.
“Removing some of the many, many, hoops you have to jump through is one thing and I think that is valuable, but the biggest issue, the reason there aren’t more teachers right now, is because teaching is not an attractive profession,” he said. “Removing some barriers is important, because there are lots of them, probably too many, but the bigger issue is making teaching an attractive profession again.”
However, Swank said, it’s really too early to tell whether these moves by the state will have an impact on the teacher shortage.
“I think the real answer will come in five years when kids who seniors in high school right now and go to college next year and try to decide what they want to be,” he said. “When they make their decision whether or not to pursue a career in education, I think that will be the answer. I think, right now, it’s a little bit too soon to tell what kind of an effect these measures will have. I think it’s a step in the right direction, but to what extent they’re going to be successful is something I think we just have to wait and see on.”
Swank said it’s difficult to predict how the salary increases will go for the rest of the state.
He said there is a new evidence-based funding model aimed at addressing concerns before they happen and funnels more state money to districts that might not be able to afford that salary increase.
“Hopefully, that evidence-based funding model eliminates any of those concerns before they happen,” he said.
Locally, Swank said he doesn’t foresee the district having any major issues in meeting the new minimum.
“Here, locally, I’m not sure how much of an issue that will be for Hoopeston Area because, frankly, we’re close to that already,” he said. “We’re close enough that, locally, I’m not sure how much of an effect this bill will really have.”