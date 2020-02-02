One of the most beloved passages in the Old Testament is from the prophet Micah. He writes in Micah 6:8, “What is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Micah was a prophet in the eighth century before the coming of Jesus Christ. Prophets, such as Micah, Amos, Hosea, and Isaiah cried out dramatically because they felt, and rightly so, that unless your faith touches your behavior, yielding yourselves to God’s ministry, serving one another in Christ through the Oneness of Holy Spirit, then it is a farce. Unless your faith changes your life so that you love God and all God’s creation, it is just so much hypocritical play acting.
I know a professor in a well-known university that would give an “A” to a student who quoted the passage from Micah 6:8 in any scholarly paper. The student may not have a full understanding of the topic being written, but simply because she/he quoted this passage, the student received an “A.” That practice sort of stinks up the place.
But, I know of a fellow minister that has this passage stenciled to a wall above his fireplace. The passage is painted on the wall to remind himself and his family to produce loving and positive relationships with God and others each day.
We can know the love of God. God is incomprehensible to the intellect. Nobody’s mind is powerful enough to grasp and understand the totality of God. We can only know God by experiencing God’s love. We can experience God by loving God, by trusting God, by placing our hope in God, by relating to God. The best spiritual practice is to do a little each day – pray, meditate, write in a journal every day, read the Bible, or taking quiet walks. Our spiritual path with God – our walk with God – is to help us gradually become conscious of who we already are, and to make ourselves more perfect vehicles for the love of God on earth.
Let me ask you a personal question, and please be very honest: Can you go twenty-four hours without saying any unkind words about anyone or to anybody? Those of you who cannot say “yes,” must recognize that you have a serious problem. If you cannot go twenty-four hours without drinking alcohol, then you are an alcoholic. If you cannot go twenty-four hours without smoking a cigarette or using tobacco products, then you are addicted to nicotine. If you cannot go twenty-four hours without drinking coffee or a beverage with caffeine in it, then you are addicted to caffeine. If you cannot go twenty-four hours without saying an unkind word about others or to others, then you have lost control of your tongue.
Try this challenge: Note on a piece of paper every time you do an unkind deed or say an unkind word to another being over a two-day period. You may be surprised of the results.
The point is this: Growing a little each day in the Oneness of God requires growing in God’s love and kindness. How important it is for us to walk in loving-kindness with others, then simply showing the way.
