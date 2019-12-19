Several Vermilion County residents took part in a rally Dec. 17 calling on U.S. Representative John Shimkus, IL-15, to vote to impeach President Donald Trump in Danville.
The group, the Indivisible North IL-15 marched from the corner near the Vermilion County Courthouse to the front of the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville where they held a rally calling for President Trump to be impeached.
Shimkus wasn’t present to hear from the group nor was he present in Washington D.C. to cast a vote during the impeachment proceedings as he was on a pre-arranged trip to visit his son in Tanzania.
Connor Gilonske, who is running for Vermilion County Board, was one of the people who took part in the rally and said the group got a good response from community members on the march route and from passing drivers.
“It is every Americans right express their opinions on this matter!” he said. “I support this groups willingness to protest what they believe in and the few who came out to counter protest!”